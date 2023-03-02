Hope Solar One
The proposed Hope Solar One project on Matteson Road features 30-acres of solar for a 3.5-megawatt array.

SCITUATE — In a first of its size in Scituate, the Macera family presented a 30-acre, 3.5-megawatt solar array to adjoin its farming property at 172 Matteson Road last Tuesday, receiving positive reception at the Plan Commission in its pre-application hearing.

Attorney David D’Agostino of Gorham and Gorham presented plans for the Hope Solar One Renewable Energy project on behalf of the Macera family. He said the family, including Frank Macera Sr., and Jr., as well as Paul Macera, are cognizant of the fact that it is likely the first of this scale under the new ordinance.

