SCITUATE — In a first of its size in Scituate, the Macera family presented a 30-acre, 3.5-megawatt solar array to adjoin its farming property at 172 Matteson Road last Tuesday, receiving positive reception at the Plan Commission in its pre-application hearing.
Attorney David D’Agostino of Gorham and Gorham presented plans for the Hope Solar One Renewable Energy project on behalf of the Macera family. He said the family, including Frank Macera Sr., and Jr., as well as Paul Macera, are cognizant of the fact that it is likely the first of this scale under the new ordinance.
Sitting on 185 acres, the solar array at 172 Matteson, will use only 30 acres while the remaining land will continue to be used for farming and a 200-foot buffer. D’Agostino said very little tree-clearing will be needed at the site limited to some canopy trees hanging over the edge of the solar field.
D’Agostino said the solar array may come before the Plan Commission again before looking for any approvals.
“We wanted to be able to come to the Plan Commission and say we got an idea, we think this is going to work and we think we have the right property for it,” D’Agostino said.
Brad Parsons, a project engineer with the solar energy development company, Verogy, said the company has worked on several similar-sized projects in Rhode Island. Its partnership with the Macera family formed pre-COVID.
He said the partnership is focused on bringing solar on the property while leaving the rented-out farm spaces untouched. He said the solar array will be a “win-win” for the town as it will bring in more tax dollars from a commercial property rather than an open farm.
“Their desire is to be part of the solution without removing the agriculture future of the property or the generational future of the property,” Parsons said.
Frank Macera Jr. said the land has been in his family for close to 60 years.
“Farm is what we are, farm is what we do,” he said.
Macera said the plans are scaled down from 40 acres to minimize tree clearing and to keep agriculture features on the property.
Additional work to develop the property is being done behind the scenes with Rhode Island Energy, said D’Agostino. He said interconnections from the solar array to the power grid are not completed. A study to see how Hope Solar One will connect with RI Energy will begin in the next couple of weeks.
D’Agostino anticipates the need for the single-phase lines to be converted to three-phase connections on Matteson Road up to the main road. Overall, the new connection could provide more reliability to the area.
All abutters and neighbors will be notified if any trimming, tree removal and pole replacement is necessary for the project, D’Agostino said.
“We’re looking to minimize tree clearing where necessary,” D’Agostino said.
Plan Commission Chairperson Jeffrey Hanson said screening and brush coverage is very important for a solar array.
