LINCOLN – Veteran educator Kenneth Hopkins Jr. has been hired as the new principal of Lincoln High School.
“I’m tremendously excited,” said Hopkins. “I’m humbled by the honor of being selected to lead this educational community.”
Starting July 1, Hopkins will officially replace Robert Mezzanotte, former LHS principal who was recently appointed assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the North Kingstown School Department.
Mezzanotte’s last day is April 3, and Joe Hurley, a retired Barrington High School principal, is serving as interim principal of LHS until the end of the school year.
Hopkins began his career in education about 20 years ago as a teacher at Mount Saint Charles Academy, where he worked for nine years before becoming assistant principal at Gallagher Middle School in Smithfield in 2011.
In 2015, Hopkins was named the Rhode Island assistant principal of the year.
From 2016 to 2020, Hopkins served Smithfield High School as assistant principal and then acting principal. During the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, he was the principal of East Greenwich High School.
Hopkins is currently the director of career and technical education for the Cranston Public School system, and will finish the school year in Cranston before joining Lincoln this summer.
Hopkins said Lincoln’s positive reputation is what sparked his interest in the principal job at LHS.
“From students to parents to community members to teachers and administrators, everybody embraces a mindset towards a rigorous expectation of what schools should look like,” he said. “I’m excited to work with the exemplary cadre of educators.”
Supt. Lawrence Filippelli said he is also looking forward to working with Hopkins, and referred to him as “a seasoned and well-respected high school administrator with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”
Additionally, both Filippelli and School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho highlighted the incoming principal’s student-focused approach.
As the new LHS principal, Hopkins said his goal is to continue emphasizing the significance of social and emotional health and inclusivity. He said that these two area are key for student success in high school and far beyond.
Historically, Hopkins has shown a passion for inclusion and supporting those with special needs. He coached the first middle school unified basketball game in the country, and has led Smithfield High School and East Greenwich High School to achieve Special Olympics National Unified Champion School Banner status.
He has also presented at the National Association of Secondary School Principals Conference, and has served as a NEASC (New England Association of Schools and Colleges) accreditation chairperson. He is currently the education co-adviser on the state education Business Management, Finance, and Marketing advisory board.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of the collaborative process to really create a cohesive vision for what learning looks like at LHS, and to be a part of that community,” Hopkins said. “And go Lions!”
Is this guy a frog? 4th job in 5 years. That's a lot of job hopping in a short amount of time. Wish him the best for the sake of LHS faculty, staff and students.
My congratulations go out to Mr. Hopkins for joining the Lincoln educational community! Seeing that one of his focuses is mental health, I hope LHS will be active in soliciting students about their experiences. Surveying our students directly is much better than just making assumptions from general data.
