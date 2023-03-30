LINCOLN – Veteran educator Kenneth Hopkins Jr. has been hired as the new principal of Lincoln High School.

“I’m tremendously excited,” said Hopkins. “I’m humbled by the honor of being selected to lead this educational community.”

In all seriousness this is a good hire. Principal Hawkins took a great opportunity at Lincoln and has an approach that can really be beneficial to any student-body. Congratulations to him!

Is this guy a frog? 4th job in 5 years. That's a lot of job hopping in a short amount of time. Wish him the best for the sake of LHS faculty, staff and students.

Cameron Deutsch
Cameron Deutsch

My congratulations go out to Mr. Hopkins for joining the Lincoln educational community! Seeing that one of his focuses is mental health, I hope LHS will be active in soliciting students about their experiences. Surveying our students directly is much better than just making assumptions from general data.

