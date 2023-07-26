PAWTUCKET – A map on the wall at the Wardyga residence is covered in pins showing each and every brewery they’ve visited, a number now at 1,684 different breweries and counting.
Bill Wardyga, known by some by the nickname “beer ambassador” and by others as the “beer encyclopedia,” tracks every visit on his computer, right down to the number of days it takes him and his wife to get to each new milestone.
After attending their first-ever beer festival in 2006 (now 74 total), they’ve now been to breweries in 49 states, all 10 Canadian provinces, and five foreign countries. They haven’t been to Alaska yet, but recently hit breweries in Hawaii.
He’s a retired postal delivery worker, and she was the longtime “lunch lady” at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School. The couple, who celebrate 40 years of marriage this month, has two children.
The sign over the stairs leading to the basement of their home at 86 Flint St. announces that it’s the “gateway to beer heaven,” and in their “beer museum” below, there are more than 1,800 beer items adorning the walls, shelves and ceiling. Some items were lost to a flood years ago, but they’re building back up now to the point where every spot on the wall will be covered.
The Wardygas’ love of breweries pre-dated Pawtucket’s entrance on the craft beer scene by about six years, but they say they love that their home city has become a sort of craft brewery mecca. Both of them say they love Crooked Current Brewery the best of any Pawtucket brewery, but they’ve been to all of them many times.
(Both also say they love The Breeze’s Valley Brews edition, which is in papers this week)
Back when the Wardygas started, they could hit every brewery in Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia in one week, but today, with the exploding number of breweries nationally, they have to pick and choose where they go.
In addition to Canada, they’ve visited breweries in the Netherlands, France, Scotland and Belgium.
Oftentimes, said Bill Wardyga, they’ll be visiting a city and telling the locals more about their breweries than they’ve ever heard.
It’s not all drinking, says Lee, as they pair visits with trips to hundreds of national landmarks and also fit in plenty of hiking. They get a lot of exercise so they can maintain this hobby without guilt. Not wanting to drink and drive, they’ll often share a flight at the brewery, then buy a four-pack if they like the beer to bring back home.
It’s not about getting drunk at a brewery, say the couple, but about the experience and enjoying their time together living their best life.
Often they’ll get a hotel within easy walking distance of numerous breweries, recalling how a trip to San Diego featured 30 breweries within four miles. There was one time when they set a personal record visiting 11 breweries in one day, and by the last one, they were splitting a single 8-ounce beer.
The pandemic slowed them down a bit, said the couple, or they’d likely easily be over 2,000 breweries visited at this point.
They’ve come across some really terrible beers during their travels and tastings of some 10,000 beers, but also some wonderful ones that they’ve saved for special occasions.
The Wardygas say they heard of one couple in the country that has visited more breweries than they have, but in that case, the wife doesn’t actually enjoy the beers but drives the husband around to the various breweries.
