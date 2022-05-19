SCITUATE – Scituate High School’s Maggie Collins and Abigail Chatelle, of the HOSA-Future Health Professionals, earned second place at the state HOSA conference for their efforts to bring portable automated external defibrillators for all sports teams at the high school.
The sophomores are now going to the International Leadership Conference in Nashville in June to present their project at the national level.
Collins and Chatelle, 16, previously presented to the School Committee and Principal Mike Hassell regarding the need for AEDs at every sporting event to prevent a death resulting from cardiac arrest.
Collins said the pair decided to focus on sudden cardiac arrest because it is very life-threatening and both felt it was not getting enough attention. An AED detects a person’s heart rate and determines what is necessary to re-establish an effective heart rhythm for a person experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
It has easy-to-follow voice commands and will assist the user in giving the patient an electric pulse to restart the heart.
Collins said there is not much warning for a cardiac event in a student-athlete, and it is often is identified by a student’s collapse during playing time.
“There is not much warning, and without an AED, there is not much chance for survival,” Collins said.
Collins said some schools may already have an AED, but can’t locate it during an emergency. She said that is why the group found it important for every sports team to have its own to carry along like another piece of team equipment.
“The outcome can be really tragic, and an AED can change that outcome,” Chatelle said.
Collins said their community awareness event at the HOSA (formerly Health Occupations Students of America) conference was similar to previous presentations and explained how sudden cardiac arrest in student-athletes often results in death, but does not have to be that way if an AED is present to restart and regulate the heartbeat.
“We hope to have one for most teams, which peaks in spring at nine teams, that can be shared with other teams during different seasons,” Collins said.
Each AED costs $1,700, and the HOSA club raised enough for two kits with a little to spare. The group is reaching out to local charitable community organizations looking to increase donations, Chatelle said, with hopes to purchase seven more AEDs by the end of the next school year.
Then, Collins and Chatelle will focus on bringing awareness about sudden cardiac arrest, as well as the proper use of CPR and an AED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.