Former Foster Police Chief John Murray and Kent County Hospital volunteer Al Stanford embrace after Murray pinned Stanford’s hospital lanyard with one of the two stars Murray wore on his police chief uniform.
FOSTER – Former Foster Police Chief John Murray recognized a 94-year-old Kent County Hospital infusion volunteer with one of the two stars he wore on his lapel as police chief as thanks for the comfort, support and jokes he supplied to his wife while she received treatment.
Last week, Al Stanford was surprised when Murray and his wife, Elaine, visited Stanford at the Kent Hospital infusion center to gift the volunteer with a star to pin on his hospital lanyard. Murray would wear the star on his officer uniform lapel every day on shift as chief.
Murray said he wanted a way to recognize and honor Stanford for all the help he gave to him and his wife. He said Stanford helped them get through treatment and he wanted to honor him in a way that meant something.
Stanford now wears the star on his hospital lanyard, along with several other pins recognizing his work as a volunteer, and he says he does so with pride.
“He said, thank you for being my friend,” Stanford said.
For the past 10 years, Stanford has volunteered at the Kent Hospital infusion center where patients receive treatments for a variety of illnesses. His job is to provide coffee and snacks, such as peanut butter toast and crackers, to patients.
Some may sit up to five hours during infusions, and Stanford said he felt compassion and empathy for the patients.
Originally from Woonsocket but living in Cranston now, Stanford said he wanted to volunteer to keep busy.
Stanford said he always liked keeping busy, and was active even as a child. After retiring from working in the funeral industry, he kept moving through volunteer work. A self-described “people person,” he preferred working in the infusion center to other jobs at the hospital.
“I try to make people laugh. It’s important,” he said.
When Elaine came into the center, Stanford opened with a joke.
“A policeman ran into the station and said a woman shot and killed her husband for stepping on the kitchen floor while it was still wet,” Stanford recalled.
Elaine replied, pointing to her husband, “You know he’s a police officer, right?”
Stanford laughed and continued with the joke.
“The police chief said, well, did you arrest him?”
Elaine again replied, “You know he was the chief, right?”
Stanford continued.
“The officer said no, the floor was still wet,” he said, laughing.
Elaine and John laughed at the joke, and a bond was formed immediately. Stanford continued to tell Elaine jokes through her treatments, and after she moved to a different treatment center, John would visit Stanford to catch up over coffee.
“I didn’t even know their names, I just knew he was a retired police chief in Foster,” Stanford said.
Stanford is full of jokes and is always cracking one to get someone to laugh. He said he keeps his jokes clean, simple, and fun. He finds the jokes in “Reader’s Digest” and has a calendar with two or three daily jokes. Some are knock-knock jokes, which he said are not his favorite.
At 94 years old, Stanford also has stories to tell. He’ll keep patients company, if they want it, and tell stories of working on a farm or watching President Franklin D. Roosevelt drive through the streets of New Bedford in 1936.
It may sound like a long time ago, but, Stanford said, “well, it was.”
A typical day for Stanford includes stocking the shelves and preparing coffee and snacks. He’s given himself more tasks to help the nurses take a lighter load. Still, his work is difficult and it’s hard not to take it home, he conceded.
“I pray. It’s basically all I can do,” Stanford said, adding that he looks to the Bible to stay positive.
“There’s all kinds of love,” he said.
Kent Hospital is always looking for volunteers, he said. He is the sole volunteer in the infusion center, working Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He said he hopes someone will decide to volunteer on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“It’s what I do, and I enjoy everything at the end of the day,” he said.
