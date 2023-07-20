WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Housing Authority Chairperson Michael Houle is now working as Woonsocket’s interim director of human services.
Houle confirmed with The Breeze that he will be working four hours per day, which is approved through the Rhode Island Retirement Board for a total of 150 days. He said he will continue to do the part-time job as chairperson of the WHA.
Houle has a long and complicated history with the city of Woonsocket. In 2008, he retired as police chief following accusations by the police union that he had fixed a test for an incoming police recruit.
Former Mayor Susan Menard ordered an internal investigation of the department to look into test scores that had been rumored to have been changed by Houle and his then-Deputy Chief Richard Dubois.
His ex-wife, Martha Bish, claimed at the time that Houle had previously helped her get on the force. His now-wife, Linda Houle, works for the Woonsocket Housing Authority and serves as vice president of the agency’s employee union.
Houle’s time leading the board with the WHA has included numerous controversies over hiring and management practices and issues.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said she was not initially sure Houle would take the job.
“He’s very results-driven,” she said.
The mayor said she’s known him for a long time, and she’s always regarded Houle as a dedicated person who always gives 100 percent to whatever the task is. She said his experience in law enforcement relating to issues on the streets of Woonsocket will be beneficial for the job role.
“He has a depth of knowledge that I’m looking for,” she said, “His experience is extremely helpful.”
