NORTH PROVIDENCE – Monday was a night of celebration for Diamond Tevyaw as she opened House of Hairitage Natural Hair Salon at 1991 Mineral Spring Ave.
Tevyaw is also the owner of Diamant Bijou Skincare, which is within Still on Main in Pawtucket, and runs Diamant Bijou Company LLC, both of which she started three years ago.
Since coming to Rhode Island 12 years ago from Philadelphia, Tevyaw says she has been on a journey to help support Black-owned businesses and cater to the Black community with her services.
Tevyaw was recently awarded a micro loan from Pappito PLC, half of which she used for her skincare business. She wasn’t sure what to do with the other half at first but then came up with an idea.
“I had this aching that I wanted to do something for us and by us, something that hadn’t been done,” she said. “I just felt like we were missing something in the community.”
She recalled the tradition of going to get one’s hair done in Philadelphia, with the women doing your hair taking on the role of an auntie who you tell your secrets to and get some really sound advice from. One night in March, Tevyaw went on Facebook Marketplace and saw the space at 1991 Mineral Spring Ave. up for sale.
She reached out to the owner, forming a connection, and was ultimately selected to rent out the space.
“The mission of House of Hairitage is to simply be a hub. I want to utilize myself as a vessel for other Black entrepreneurs, businesses, artists, hair stylists, those who need a space where they feel welcomed in a state where there aren’t a lot of us,” she said.
House of Hairitage will showcase products from other Black businesses in display cases within the salon, so clients can browse and shop for them while getting their hair done.
“The hair salons that I’ve gone to owned by us are not welcoming; they’re not warm, and I don’t feel like I can be myself,” she said.
“As a Black woman, as a queer woman, as a mother, it’s important that I feel welcomed and wanted and treated as an equal,” she added.
Tevyaw said her goal is to create a space to provide services and make her clients feel at home and at peace. Her long-term goal is to own a building with her different companies under one roof, as a one-stop shop.
She said she hopes to find people who are passionate about creating spaces to work together and build something bigger. The biggest takeaway that Tevyaw wants her clients to have from her new salon is feeling welcomed in a place of love and community.
Alex Weheliye, a friend of Tevyaw’s, wished her nothing but success in her new venture.
“She’s such a great inspiring presence, so I know she’ll be a success,” he said. “It’s about getting taken care of but also about community, which she does really well.”
Kincaid McLaren was asked to serve as creative director of House of Hairitage.
“I am so proud of her and honored to learn more about her and her past. She’s very deserving and it’s nice that a Black woman is fulfilling Black women’s dreams,” McLaren said.
