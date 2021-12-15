PAWTUCKET – House of Hope’s plans for short-term and long-term tiny houses for the homeless have been shut down and the homes will no longer be coming to the city.
Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope CDC, said prospects of installing the proposed ECHO Village, or Emergency COVID Housing Opportunities, which would have been a temporary shelter situation for the homeless in Pawtucket during the pandemic, were doomed after they ran into building code compliance issues with the state.
House of Hope had been finalizing plans with Pawtucket for the individual homes and working to find a parcel of land in the city to utilize, but after running into building compliance issues, representatives were professionally advised to pursue installing the structures in a larger indoor building rather than creating a village as originally planned.
Talks of using a larger building were met with concerns about fire safety, said Jaworski, and House of Hope decided to abandon the plans in Pawtucket and move on to Providence.
“The Providence zoning official worked with us to identify zoning types that allowed temporary emergency housing sites, so we began searching for another location in the city,” she said.
A location was identified and fire safety and zoning measures were addressed, but due to community resistance, representatives ultimately felt it was best to move out of Providence and find a new location in the state.
“The structures are treated how a residential unit is treated, like a house,” Jaworski said. “So they are being scrutinized as a much larger permanent structure and it’s a challenge because these are temporary structures that do not exist in our code, so there is no standard to hold them to.”
Jaworski said House of Hope is working creatively with the state to see how they can utilize the tiny homes while building them to code.
“I absolutely don’t want to make a product available to someone and have it be an unsafe space,” Jaworski said. “But at the same time, we’re all trying to think creatively because I don’t think we want to have a bureaucracy that rules out common sense, and that is the piece we’re trying to work toward.”
Jaworksi said other states that have been successful in their pursuit of such temporary tiny house villages for the homeless have done so by working creatively to have them fit into existing code.
She said that for example, Colorado officials have worked successfully to get them approved by funneling applications through their ice fishing cabin code. Wisconsin has worked through the process by using their campground code.
“These are just sleeping cabins, they are not spaces that have toilets or sinks or cooking spaces in them, they are simply made as spaces to sleep, and they are intentionally built that way,” Jaworski said. “When you construct it as a village, you bring those amenities, bathrooms and showers, per se. We don’t have a campground code here, we don’t have an ice fishing code here, so what we are left with is putting it up against an existing state building code.”
House of Hope must also work to get the approval of the community they are tying to bring the spaces to. Jaworski said she believes bringing in a program that is going to work for people experiencing homelessness is a challenging notion to those who are not personally experiencing it.
“It’s an unfortunate reality, it’s a challenge, and there were some specific reasons why the community did not want them, but it is a resistance we meet everywhere we go,” Jaworksi said. “In attempts to serve those unhoused, everyone thinks the solutions are really great ideas, but nobody wants them in their neighborhoods.”
Jaworski said that as creative as House of Hope can be with the solutions they try to implement, at the end of the day they need community support.
“I think we subject people who are unhoused as inhuman and not deserving of dignity,” she said. “I think people think these things should happen in some other magical place and fail to recognize that people experiencing homelessness are their neighbors already living in their community, they are just living without homes.”
Jaworski said she hopes that moving forward, House of Hope will be able to find innovative solutions that fully use their power, privilege, and goals to bring housing to those without homes.
House of Hope is seeing an all-time high in homelessness, said Jaworski, and there is a sense of exhaustion in the nonprofit sector as organizations work to do everything they can, but are met with both a lack of resources and a firm resistance from the community.
“There is a sense in the work that we do that there is a clock that is always ticking. That clock ticks ever louder for us at wintertime,” Jaworski said. “I think it’s important in our role to move forward and execute solutions that can be really effective. We just need to come around the table and figure out how to untangle these roadblocks.”
