LINCOLN – A few more streetlights may have to be added to the LED replacement project, as a new road and several new lots at 100 and 110 Jenckes Hill Road are being proposed.
Last week, representatives from Whispering Oaks Subdivision presented a master plan to the Technical Review Committee. They proposed putting in a public road called Phyllis Oakley Way, with a 900-foot culdesac, surrounded by nine housing units.
There are two existing homes where the proposed subdivision would be, leaving seven to be built. Two of the seven proposed homes would have to be affordable housing to comply with the town’s zoning ordinance.
It is unclear whether or not the proposed homes would be single-family or multi-family units, but the two existing properties are single-family homes.
The TRC unanimously gave the Whispering Oaks Subdivision a positive recommendation, with conditions that will be further discussed at the preliminary plan stage.
Besides the hypothetical need for additional streetlights, Town Administrator Phil Gould said the town is making great progress with the LED street light replacement project.
According to Gould, as of March 7, more than 70 percent of the streetlights have been converted, with 1,663 changed to LED, and within the next few weeks, the remaining 690 streetlights will be converted as well..
After the conversions are completed, the town can expect to save about $300,000 a year. The total cost for the project was around $500,000, and the savings from the LED lights will pay for the updates within two years.
Gould added that the old streetlights required frequent maintenance, yet another cost to the town. With the longevity of the new LED lights, the town can expect additional savings in the future, he said.
