SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Planning Board has granted master plan approval for Stillwater Distribution, the one-million-square-foot warehouse and accompanying 120,000-square-foot building at the Smithfield Peat site, after hearing economic impact statements for the $99 million project.
During the March 17 meeting, Brian Cohen, of CBRE Group, described the conservative economic impacts of the build during and post-construction that he said will bring ripple effects to the Smithfield community.
Cohen said his research could narrow down economic impacts to Providence County, though he added that the host community is going to get a disproportionate bump. He said the warehouse will have direct, indirect and induced impacts on the Smithfield economy.
The direct impact includes wages in construction and operation wages, and indirect impacts consist of maintenance employees, property management and landscaping companies. Induced impacts include money spent at restaurants and other businesses spent by employees.
“Every dollar that’s paid to a warehouse worker has ripple effects throughout the economy,” Cohen said.
Cohen said Stillwater Distribution, which is proposed as a fulfillment center where employees package items to be shipped to a distribution center for delivery companies such as Amazon or FedEx, will cost $99 million to build, with $53 million in machinery and equipment such as racking, forklifts, and trucks. Racking is considered personal property, Cohen said, resulting in an estimate of $3.1 million in personal property tax paid to the town.
The $99 million will bring roughly $87 million in wages over the construction period, bringing in 1,219 direct jobs.
Stillwater Distribution will create at least 500 jobs at an average of $19 per hour with 25 percent benefits, Cohen said. Those jobs translate to $25 million per year in wages, which he said will bring in $14 million in spending in the host community.
Asked how employees could live in Smithfield being paid $19 an hour, Cohen said he anticipates the bulk of employees to have an average of a 45-minute commute, and thus stay and spend money in the community on breaks.
Attorney Michael Kelly said the warehouse could be a catalyst to provide for economic development, tax benefits, and other revenues to the town.
While still in preliminary plans, Kelly said the warehouse will be more aesthetically pleasing than Smithfield Peat.
“This would be a very big improvement to that area,” Kelly said.
More detailed plans and engineering will be ready at the next stage of public hearings for Stillwater Distribution at the preliminary stage, Kelly said.
Landscape architect John Carter said the building will be set back from Routes 116 and 7, and will utilize old and new growth for buffers to help hide the building, parking lot, trucks and activities. Carter said its buffers will be substantial, and will obscure sight from I-295.
The Stillwater Distribution master plan was approved, including several stipulations proposed by Town Planner Michael Phillips.
Developers Jake Development and Rollingwood Acres were agreeable to stipulations, which included addressing concerns about wastewater and stormwater management, waste management (such as litter) from the site, noise, soil, lighting, sewage and trucks fueling potentially on-site.
Developers are working with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to install a light signal at its proposed entrance and exit just past Laura’s Bar and Grill at 945 Douglas Pike. The light will coordinate with the lights at the Route 116 and 7 intersection.
Developers also addressed concerns from abutter Anthony Capo of Fiberglass Fabricators, who said the Smithfield Peat location consistently dumps wastewater onto his parking lot at 964 Douglas Pike.
In addition to buffering and economic impact, developers said sidewalks and crosswalks will be installed at the proposed entrance for the project on Route 7, Douglas Pike past the I-295 off-ramp across from the shopping plaza. The crosswalk and sidewalk will give access to the shopping center at 970 Douglas Pike, and restaurants next door.
Kelly said developers are working with the shopping plaza’s owner, Richard Conti, to ensure the light system and development works for the plaza, which features restaurants such as Biagio’s Pizzeria and Bar, Tavolo’s Wine Bar, Dunkin Donuts and 7-Eleven.
