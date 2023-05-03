PAWTUCKET – The demolition of the old Pawtucket/Central Falls Train Station off Broad Street at the city line could cost close to $10 million, according to an “opinion of cost memo” from Amtrak to the special master assigned to the future of the run-down and vacant structure.
The February memo obtained by The Breeze shows $9,912,627 in estimated costs for the work, information provided to the cities of Pawtucket and Central Falls in their joint effort on managing the future of the troublesome site. That figure does include some contingency line items.
The Breeze reported in March that the first stage of demolition would cost some $800,000, and there were questions about where the money for such a job would come from.
The proposed project is for the demolition of the station structure and securement of the railroad right of way between Barton Street and Clay Street in Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Grace Voll, spokesperson for Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, said there have been some preliminary talks between the city and Amtrak, but no decisions have been made.
“However, I can say with confidence that the city will not be paying for the demolition,” she said. “We are looking towards federal funding.”
The estimate is based on cost proposals received for the demolition of the structure, an initial assessment of additional scope needed to secure the right of way once the structure is removed, Amtrak’s support costs to provide design reviews, construction management, and roadway worker protection (RWP) and additional soft costs anticipated to be required to complete the project. The following is considered a preliminary rough order of magnitude (ROM) with estimate assumptions:
• Design site work/right of way securement — $306,364
• Design construction phase services — $147,055
• Construction services, structure demolition — $3.1 million
• Site work/right of way securement — $1.225 million
• Contractor construction services (25 percent contingency — $1,327,790
• Project contingency — $1,982,525
The existing station structure will be removed in its entirety, but there is no work expected at track level. Once the structure is removed, the existing foundations along tracks 7 and 2 will be repaired and patched and remain as a retaining wall structure. The tops of existing retaining walls and slopes between Barton Street and Clay Street along the right of way will need to be secured with impasse fencing and a guardrail.
Temporary and permanent easements would be secured with adjacent property owners, such as the CVS with the parking lot right next to the station, prior to starting the project and would be negotiated and funded outside of the project. Project management, design development, and procurement/management of contractors would be managed by others, and Amtrak would provide design review, construction management and RWP support.
Any permitting costs are also not included in the estimate. Estimates are centered on 2023 dollars and would need to be revised to account for inflation to the time when work is expected to happen.
As this project is still in the preliminary phases, several sets of contingencies have been added to the estimate, including contingency for the design contract, construction contract, and an overall project contingency.
“At this phase of a project, 30-40 percent contingency is typical as many assumptions are made and not yet field verified,” stated the memo.
The old station, now a subject of local lore after its many owners, uses, and violations, as well as the previous “Save our Station” movement to preserve it and not see it be redeveloped, was first built in 1916. It was once considered to be a prime spot for a new train station, but the curvature of the track here was ultimately deemed to be too great to accommodate such a facility, and the new station was built up the road.
