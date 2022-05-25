NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rep. Raymond Hull, a Democrat, has announced his re-election campaign for the House District 6 seat.
Hull, a sergeant with the Providence Police Department, is head of the House Municipal Government and Housing Committee and is a member of the House Finance and State Government and Elections committees. He also serves as the chairperson of the House COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.
“Much has changed since the last election cycle two years ago and our society has been through, and continues to endure though, significant challenges and uncertainties,” he said in a press release. “I have spent my time in the Statehouse unapologetically fighting for our community’s best interests and I will continue to do so as we rebuild and recover from the devastation and impacts of the pandemic. I know people are still hurting and that’s why I want to continue to help, it’s what I’ve done my whole life: help people. To do this, I ask for your support in the upcoming District 6 election.”
Consumer rights, public-health and safety, and improving the daily quality of life for North Providence residents have been the focus of Ray Hull’s time in the legislature, he said.
“Times are tough, there is no doubt about that, and it’s up to us to come together and overcome the challenges that we currently face,” he stated. “As your representative at the Statehouse, I will remain a dependable, but also strong, advocate for your best interests who will always have District 6’s back during negotiations on Capitol Hill.”
