SCITUATE – Sacha Hummel, who came in eighth place in last year’s election for Scituate Town Council, says he is immediately ready to fill the vacant seat.
Hummel said the voters spoke last November in giving him 2,109 votes, or 9 percent of the vote. The winning vote earner in seventh place was Councilor Tim McCormick, who earned 2,631 votes, or 11 percent. All other seats on the council are held by Republicans.
Hummel said he feels he is next in line to take the seat after finishing just outside the top seven, but instead, the council is considering appointing Town Moderator David D’Agostino Jr. to finish out his father’s term after Councilor David D’Agostino Sr. died on July 2. The council is also considering holding a special election to let voters decide.
“My argument is they had me run for office and I placed eighth. If anyone died or could not serve, I would be next up for placement on the council, which is a paid position for the town,” Hummel said.
He said he would like clarity on whether he is or isn’t going to be placed on the council.
Hummel, who ran for a seat on the council in 2020 as well, said it would be unfair for a candidate to run a campaign in special election this year and again in 2024 during the next election cycle.
“Why should I have to run again for a seat that I have already earned by right?” he asked.
During the Aug. 10 meeting, the council ignored Hummel’s attempt to speak and held an informal vote on whether to hold a meeting to appoint D’Agostino or table the item. Many other residents were allowed to speak, but Hummel was left standing behind the microphone waiting to give public comment while they decided to table the issue.
Many residents spoke out at the meeting saying that the lack of a town charter to outline the process of filling a vacancy in an elected position is holding the town back. In recent years, the town proposed a home rule and legislative charter, and both were rejected. Scituate remains the only community in the state without such a governing document.
Typically, the replacement for a vacant council seat is outlined in a town charter. Without one, Scituate is relying on old town ordinances to navigate the situation. A 1915 ordinance states that only the people of Scituate have the right to elect the officials who will govern the town.
In Smithfield, the charter calls for a vacancy to be filled using a special election if more than one year before the general election, or the council may appoint a member of the same political party if it is less than a year before the election.
Foster can fill vacancies within a six-month timeframe to call for a special election or appoint a member less than six months before an election. The town is holding a special election on Oct. 3 to fill a vacant seat on the council.
The Glocester Town Council appointed the next top vote-getter last year when councilor Jay Forgue died mid-term.
“They are using the reasoning that they do not have a charter and basically can do whatever they want,” Hummel contends.
The bottom line, Hummel said, is he is next in line as mandated by the voters and should be appointed to the council. He said any attempt to appoint or hold a special election is “crooked.”
“They need to do the right thing and place me, the next one in line from the last election cycle,” he said.
Hummel said it will be good for Scituate to have an open member of the LGBTQ community on the board, and added that the council avoiding him seems prejudiced.
