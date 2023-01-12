NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town resident Alisha Brodeur says she started petsitting animals as a teenager, loving the idea of helping people have a social life while also hanging out with their pets.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 8:51 am
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town resident Alisha Brodeur says she started petsitting animals as a teenager, loving the idea of helping people have a social life while also hanging out with their pets.
“I adore animals,” she said.
Before she launched Alisha’s Happy Paws based in North Smithfield, Brodeur spent time researching before putting her business into motion.
“I’m constantly reading and trying to learn new things,” she said.
She said she was the type of person to work three jobs all at once because she loved being busy, and she originally tried to work a full-time job while also starting her own business, but once COVID hit, she spent most of her time trying to figure out how to fully launch Alisha’s Happy Paws on her own.
“Am I going to this or not?” she recalls asking herself, saying she was motivated in her down time to push the business along. She said the pandemic time helped her build the business in many different ways, though she had been wanting to launch it for a long time before COVID hit.
According to an article from The Washington Post, more than 23 million American households adopted a pet during the pandemic, many people not fully realizing what it meant when they took that step.
“I know a lot of my animals that do come from being home and being lonely,” Brodeur said.
Business has been booming since she and her husband were married in 2021, she said, adding that she’s glad she planned the wedding first before launching it. She said she needed the help of her husband to tag along with her on visits, walks, and more.
Brodeur says she prides herself on caring for animals in their own home, because boarding animals when owners are away can cause a lot of anxiety and stress. Alisha’s Happy Paws also offers other services, including a pet taxi where she and her husband can take a pet to the vet.
“It’s all so customized to what their house needs are, we’re mainly there for the pets. We kind of do it all,” she said.
Brodeur and her husband are also pet first aid and CPR certified. She says she is hoping to create an app where customers can book future appointments.
“My customers are so amazing,” she said.
Email HappyPaws_Alisha@Yahoo.com for more information.
