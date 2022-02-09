PAWTUCKET – When I saw the notice for an “inventory consolidation moving sale” at Apex, a store many have assumed has been closed for years, I knew I had to go.
Last Thursday I walked in with no true expectations and walked out with a pillow, jeans, and Apex-themed softcover lunch cooler, water bottle, and even a shoehorn with polisher (someone will have to teach me how to use that one), all for $20.
I visited 100 Main St. last Thursday, the third day of a five-day sale event, and as I pulled into the parking lot, another customer parked in front of me. That’s the most customers I’ve seen here in years.
After walking in, I asked one of the employees how business had been during this sale, and she told me it was quite brisk.
Back in April of 2017, I’d purchased a couple of baking pans here, and I could immediately see that not much had changed since then. Many of the same items were still on the shelves, with various signs signaling everything from 25 to 75 percent off.
The employee told me they were trying to sell off older items as they planned a move to the former garden store in the same building next store, a spot where a church had met for a time. Once there, she said, they would start stocking some new items.
As it turns out, Apex will continue to operate here under a lease-back option for the next couple of years, said the employee, as nothing is expected to happen with the property in that time after a court-mediated sale from the owners to the city for $17.7 million in December.
The store had long been open, but had few customers coming through the doors when it completely closed down for some of the pandemic. Staff have said in the past that Apex runs a brisk online business.
City officials this week said Apex has lease-back provisions for its business on the basement level and the tire shop across the street.
As I looked through the home goods section last Thursday, I came across lifelong Pawtucket resident Roger Auclair, who said he was here when the store was approved to move to 100 Main St. in 1969 and was stopping back by for the first time in a long time after seeing a Breeze ad for the sale.
“I can’t believe it’s going to be gone,” he said of the Apex building, adding that he’s sad about some of the historical aspects of Pawtucket that have been lost.
Auclair, 70, said he’s hopeful about what a future planned mixed-use development at the Apex site and a new soccer stadium being built across the river can do for Pawtucket, and said he plans to shop here if and when new stores open as part of that development.
When I first walked in, I headed straight for the men’s clothing section in the back. A rack of pants featured mostly larger sizes or items that were a bit out of style, but when I asked an employee if they had my size in a particular brand, she was able to find one pair on another rack.
I then walked over to the pillow section and snagged myself one of those before heading to the Apex-themed bins with items bearing the logo of the ziggurat-shaped roof.
After picking up a few items, I approached some shelves with a sign that said “clearance center” on them, full of Keurig cups, boxes of hot chocolate, and sparkling soda and energy drink mixes. As I started checking for expiration dates, an employee quickly told me that those were long since expired, so I moved on.
I’m not entirely sure how my entire receipt broke down after my various discounts, but the prices on the receipt were $6.74 for the cooler, $1.04 for the shoehorn, $1.49 for the 24-ounce water bottle, $5.99 for the pants and attached belt, and $8.99 for the pillow. The total of all those prices was $24.25, but my final bill was $20.26.
An ad for the sale had listed small appliances at 30 percent off, cookware at 40-60 percent off, and clothing at 40-70 percent off. Other items in the 25 percent off bins included large and small ice scrapers, small hammers, pastry and basting brushes, lint removers, spatulas, wine pourers, and ice cream scoops, all with the Apex logo stamped on them.
Several of the larger items I saw had tags that had long since faded to being unreadable, with some saying items had been boxed in 2015.
Though Auclair wasn’t finding the discounts he was looking for in the cookware section, he said he was hopeful about finding some deals to his liking in other parts of the store. As I was leaving, he too was headed for the pillow section.
Staff confirmed that last week’s sale was not the end, as they’ll continue to be here and selling items.
