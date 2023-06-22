SMITHFIELD – Removing large-scale solar facilities from residential areas is only the first step in protecting Smithfield neighborhoods, said Town Councilor Michael Iannotti, who says he is now working with the Planning Department to decrease the amount of tree clearing that can occur to make way for solar arrays.
Iannotti spoke on June 6 as the Town Council approved removing large-scale ground-mounted solar arrays from residential zones. Large arrays are described as larger than 1,750 square feet of solar.
Iannotti said large, ground-mounted solar arrays have no place in neighborhoods. Speaking to The Valley Breeze & Observer this week, he said the volume of clear-cutting trees needed for solar arrays runs counter to the goal of removing carbon dioxide from the air.
In urging the town to adopt the ordinance, Iannotti said he emphasized that solar farming is an industrial activity that should not occur in residential areas, especially, he said, when trees have to be cut and cleared.
“Our residents shouldn’t have to experience the degradation of their neighborhoods caused by these unsightly structures,” he said.
Iannotti said while that step was a win for residents, who told him they want to keep their neighborhoods as they are, he is still concerned about overall deforestation in Smithfield.
“There are concerns about deforestation in the state. We’ve lost more than 1,000 acres to solar farms,” he said.
During the June 6 meeting, Iannotti said that New England forests could achieve a 30 percent reduction in carbon in the atmosphere if forests are left undisturbed. In Smithfield, up to 40 percent of the lot is allowed to be clear-cut to make way for solar arrays.
“I think that’s too high, especially if it’s a large plot,” Iannotti said.
At a Log Road solar project, Iannotti said more than 60 trees were cut down. Later, more trees were removed to put in electricity poles to support the system.
Iannotti is now working with the Planning Department, under the leadership of Town Planner Michael Phillips, to decrease the maximum amount of tree-clearing allowed on a parcel. He said clearing carbon dioxide-absorbing trees for solar arrays does not make sense when one of the purposes of the green energy producer is to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the air.
“We’re going to take a look at non-residential areas,” he said.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Rhode Island’s 368,000 acres of forest absorb 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Iannotti noted that 69 percent of all forest loss in the state is from solar development. From mid-2018 to March 2023, the state lost 1,178 acres of forest to ground-mounted solar.
“Our forests are essential to our health and sense of well-being. We must avoid the destruction of our trees and the resulting elimination of wildlife habitats. We must preserve the natural areas that make Smithfield such a desirable place in which to live,” he said.
Unfortunately, Iannotti added, ordinance changes take time to get approved. He said the changes will need to be researched with the correct language before going to the Planning Board for a recommendation for the Town Council to vote on. The council then needs to hold an advertised public hearing before a decision may be made.
“My big goal is preserving our neighborhoods,” he said.
Roof-mounted solar arrays will still be permitted in residential areas and on businesses. Iannotti said the town has hundreds of acres of rooftops that could hold solar arrays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.