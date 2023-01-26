SMITHFIELD – Republican Michael Iannotti was elected Town Council vice president at the Jan. 17 council meeting after Councilor Sean Kilduff, a Democrat, nominated the newcomer.
Council President Mike Lawton, also a Democrat, joined Kilduff in the decision to appoint Iannotti as vice president, as well as Iannotti himself and Republican Rachel Toppi. Independent councilor John Tassoni voted against the nomination.
“In the effort to keeping this town functioning and working on behalf of the residents of the town, I’d like to nominate Mike Iannotti,” Kilduff said.
Tassoni then nominated Kilduff as vice president, but he was alone in voting for that appointment.
In December, the council was not able to come to an agreement on which member to elect as vice president during the new council’s first meeting after the election.
Ultimately, Lawton was appointed to the lead position on the council, but only after two rounds of voting. The first round saw a split decision between Iannotti and Kilduff with voting along party lines, and Tassoni declining to vote after changing his party affiliation from Democrat to independent two weeks before the Dec. 6 vote.
The second round of voting saw Lawton elected, earning all councilors’ votes but Tassoni, who declined to vote.
As for the vice presidency, the council was not able to come to a decision, resulting in three split votes for the position. The council agreed to take the matter up at a later time, with Tassoni saying he felt he deserved the president seat as he was the top vote-getter among the Democrats, and second overall to Iannotti.
Speaking with The Valley Breeze & Observer, Tassoni expressed frustration regarding the outcome of the vice president vote. He said he felt Kilduff, who according to Tassoni was originally proposed to be the council president by the Democrats, should have won the vice president seat.
“I don’t understand why he didn’t vote for himself,” he said.
Later in the evening, the council unanimously approved a new ordinance that will ban the smoking and vaping of cannabis on town properties.
Iannotti presented technical revisions made to the ordinance that clarified vague language that prevented smoking and vaping on any property accessible or visible to the public. In addition, the council added that smoking and vaping cannabis will not be allowed in Smithfield public parks, athletic fields, trails and conservation areas.
Changes also included language protecting the town from the ordinance conflicting with any state provision. The ordinance will take effect 30 days after its approval.
The council voted to update the fine for smoking or vaping in Smithfield-owned properties to no more than $100 for the first offense and no more than $150 for each subsequent offense.
