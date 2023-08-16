PAWTUCKET – Members of the Charter Review Commission said last week that they will continue to look into whether to recommend an appointed School Committee over the coming months, but if comments from members last week were any indication, such a change doesn’t appear likely.
The commission decided against making a recommendation in time to get the proposal on the ballot for the upcoming special election, but members suggested they’ll continue discussions at a leisurely pace.
The commission is set to meet again tonight, Aug. 16, where some members are planning to seek a more clear-cut end to the proposal.
The idea has absorbed harsh criticism both from members of the School Committee and public, many of whom spoke during an Aug. 8 commission meeting. A common accusation was that Mayor Donald Grebien was behind the proposal based on some of the votes taken by the school board in recent years and wanting to take control of the committee.
Grebien’s director of administration, Dylan Zelazo, described that idea as “a total conspiracy theory” this week.
One of the primary reasons given for the suggestion, said Zelazo was the committee’s rejection of a proposal to give money back to the city in its budget, but that was a council request.
Grebien, said Zelazo, is taking a “wait and see approach to see what’s proposed.” He “acknowledges that something needs to change with the current paradigm,” he said, and that “politics is driving the behavior” of a certain group on the committee that’s getting in the way of the committee’s work as a whole, and “that needs to change.”
Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin, chairperson of the commission, has said that Grebien hasn’t reached out about the issue, saying it was brought to the commission’s attention by people in the community.
The commission is advisory in its scope, making recommendations to the City Council, which would then vote yes or no on sending city charter changes to residents to vote on.
Zelazo also noted that there hasn’t been a member of the school board from the west side of the city in multiple terms, and that the committee really doesn’t have a system of checks and balances as the municipal side of government has with the executive branch and council, other than “a piece of the budget,” despite having major decisions on budgets to make.
The board took no official vote last week on delaying to next year’s presidential election, but most members appeared in agreement that these talks should not be rushed.
Member John Barry III, a former long-time city councilman, was adamant that the decision should not be rushed but instead looked at over the next nine months to take away any pressure involved and get it right.
Last week’s agenda item on a potential move to a mayor-appointed school board was not properly advertised, stating only “School Committee” and not what would actually be discussed.
Lifelong resident Richard Addison was highly critical of the proposal, saying that “we the people” in the preamble of the Constitution should decide on positions paid for by taxpayers. If the change does make it onto the ballot for residents to decide up or down, he said, the wording will be very important.
Resident Adam Greenman, husband of school board member Erin Dube who said he spoke as a private citizen, thanked the commission for taking a more measured approach than it had at a previous meeting, urging them to continue on that path. He said communities are trending away from appointed school boards, saying they’re doing so because of the lack of accountability.
Responding to suggestions of a lack of diversity on the school board, Greenman listed several people of color who have won their elections in recent years, and replying to criticisms over the board making decisions the public didn’t agree with, he said the board saw turnover last year of about half of its membership.
Resident Khrystyne Bento said she agreed with Greenman’s comments. A Grebien critic, she said it is dangerous to allow him to appoint anyone to anything, thanking commission members who slowed down what she said was a rushed process.
Commission members discussed several aspects of what a move to an appointed board could entail, including how many members it might have and who might do the appointing, a potential “sunset” on the change, establishing a citizens’ nominating committee instead of the mayor or council making the appointments, and potential parameters to require specific people to be on the board from certain occupations, such as an attorney or financial expert.
Member Lori Urso said she doesn’t believe it’s the commission’s role to ultimately say what the committee should or shouldn’t be when it comes to specifics of how it operates.
Member Crisolita Figueiredo said she wants to be able to look at her children and say that she made the right decision for them, adding that there is just not enough time to make a decision on this fall.
Member Alan Tenreiro, a former Pawtucket School Committee member, said he’s concerned about potential political appointees and the voice of the people being lost, which would be a “horrible” outcome. The committee needs people who will defend schools and provide a proper system of checks and balances with altruistic motives, he added.
Tenreiro said that in today’s politically charged environment, someone’s view of appointments being made would change based on whether President Biden or former President Trump were making the appointments.
Urso said she’s not sure whether the episodes discussed related to school board votes, from controversial decisions during COVID to the appointment of a new superintendent against the wishes of a search subcommittee, are enough to justify an argument for an appointed committee.
Barry said a sunset provision on the change would be a good thing, and that dividing up appointees between authorities, if that is the direction the city goes, might also prove beneficial. Barry said he simply wasn’t comfortable making a recommendation by a Sept. 6 deadline.
Dube said she was heartened to hear the commission take a more measured approach to the idea, saying that Democracy and the right of the people to vote is worth protecting, even with the messy nature of some votes. Those types of votes are happening at all levels of government, she said, not just locally, and no one would argue that this same type of argument for appointed positions at higher levels of government would raise alarm bells.
Dube also criticized the commission for not being more specific about what they would be discussing.
State Rep. Cherie Cruz said it would be a mistake to go to an appointed committee, saying citizens have the right now to throw officials out of office if they’re not happy with them, and that authority should be maintained.
State Rep. Jennifer Stewart said that if any governance change is going to be considered, the first question should be about whether it will improve student outcomes, and for accountability to the whole community. Cursory research suggests that communities that have gone to an appointed committee model have done so as a reaction to some kind of violation of the public’s trust, she said, and she’s wondering what that violation was in this case.
