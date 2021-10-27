PAWTUCKET – After a year of livestreamed or filmed productions, Illuminate Creative + Theatrical Arts Co., formerly known as A Work in Progress Productions, will once again bring live mainstage productions to the Tolman High School theater this weekend.
“Annie” is the first of two mainstage productions, featuring the middle school cast in the classic story of hope. Based on Little Orphan Annie, the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide sensation, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show features a score written by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, including the Broadway smash hit, “Tomorrow.”
The purpose of Illuminate is to provide exceptional, enriching, family-friendly opportunities for all ages in the creative and performing arts while serving the community. Opportunities cater to the homeschooling community, but the hope is to expand as the company recovers its losses from the pandemic. Illuminate allows students to discover and cultivate their artistic talents in a warm, encouraging, and inspiring atmosphere, and offers productions of the highest quality.
Here are the details of the performances:
• Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. – a special preview performance for families with young children
• Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, at 7:30 p.m., regular performances.
The cost of the preview performance is $5, intended for ages 5 and younger with their parents. Regular performances are $12 online, $15 at the door.
Tolman High School is located at 150 Exchange St., Pawtucket.
