LINCOLN – With the High School’s Physical Education Center nearly complete, the Lincoln School Committee said their next goal is to restore the outdoor fields in front of Lincoln High School.
School Committee Chair Joseph Goho said the first order of business is to restore and improve Tiberii Field, located on the large grassy area in front of LHS. Tiberii Field was formerly used as the primary field for the LHS field hockey team and a practice field for other LHS sports, as well as youth league football.
Goho told The Breeze that the restoration of Tiberii Field was supposed to be part of the high school renovation project, but never came to fruition.
“Fortunately, Town Administrator Phil Gould has taken the lead to make sure that the contractor responsible for restoring the field fulfills its responsibility,” said Goho. “Administrator Gould is extremely committed to expanded field availability, as evidenced by the town’s financial commitment to upgrade the multipurpose field behind Lincoln Middle School.”
To restore Tiberii Field, the grass must be reseeded, and an irrigation system will be put in place. At the June 17 School Committee meeting, the committee voted to use set-aside state aid in order to solicit bids to fund the installation of the irrigation system. The committee emphasized the importance of an irrigation system, as it will help maintain the appearance of the grass in addition to ensuring the field’s longevity for use.
Another priority of the School Committee is to establish a high-quality, on-campus practice area for members of the track and field team.
“Our track program has developed nationally acclaimed student athletes, and it is our responsibility to make sure that the program is well-equipped with what it needs for our student athletes to continue to flourish,” said Goho.
The track team currently practices near the front of LHS on the corner of Route 116, but members of the School Committee are concerned that the irrigated grass area and the PEC will encroach on this space, specifically, the throwing area.
As of this week, the committee is considering two options for the track team. Either the team will continue practicing in front of LHS, or the area in the back of the school referred to as “the pit” can be remodeled. Fixing up the pit comes with complications, as it’s yet another investment, and other sports teams could be impacted by construction.
To help determine the best space for the track team to practice, the committee is hiring a consultant. The consultant will assess potential locations for the track throwing program, and will guide the committee in making an informed decision in the best interest of Lincoln’s student athletes, Goho said.
In the event that any investment needs to be made as part of the budget request process, Goho said the consultant will also help to determine the best, most cost-effective options for taxpayers as well.
Also at the July 17 meeting, the Committee voted to include new language in their Stage II capital improvement submission to the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Adding this language will allow the school department to be in a position to purchase any adjacent properties near LHS and the PEC should they become available in the future, said Goho. Including this language in the Stage II submission would make any potential land purchase eligible for state reimbursement.
The Committee said potential uses for new land include additional fields, a location for the track throwing program, and extra parking for the PEC.
Goho said, “there is nothing imminent,” and that the committee is using this opportunity to take a proactive approach should land become available.
