A crane holds up the roof for a new pavilion at Glocester Memorial Park Tuesday morning. The Department of Public Works will finish the construction of the project, which will be completed in early fall.
GLOCESTER – A new pavilion and parking lot improvements, marked by cranes in the sky at Glocester Memorial Park, are in the works as part of a second phase of improvements that Town Planner Karen Scott says are being done at no cost to the taxpayer.
“This is the stuff that makes people excited to live here. It’s exciting to see the playground packed with kids,” she said.
On Tuesday morning, Bay Crane donated a crane and operator to install posts for what will be a new pavilion at the park. The work is part of phase two improvements complementing phase one work that consisted of a new playground, basketball court, and pedestrian connection to the village.
“This pavilion, along with the Glocester Pavilion at the other end of town, will serve as two bookends to even out festivals and events, two anchor points,” Scott said.
She discussed the implications of the new pedestrian connection from the park to the village.
“The compact pattern of the development that has made Chepachet Village a pedestrian-friendly environment has also been limiting for many businesses,” Scott said.
During the pandemic, Scott said there was an enormous demand for outdoor dining. She said that in most areas, the sidewalk area is much too narrow to accommodate outside tables. The pavilion is a second, large, covered picnic area to supplement the limited outdoor tables offered by restaurants.
The new pavilion will be located where the old playground sat in the park and will help to make Glocester a destination for families to spend the day, noted Scott.
It will allow patrons to walk a short distance to enjoy a meal away from the elements and provide shelter from the hot sun or rain showers, she added.
“The bonus is that all the newly completed recreational amenities will also be available for visitors to enjoy,” she said.
The project is paid for using a $150,000 Commerce Rhode Island grant and constructed using the Department of Public Works staff, and is set to open in the early fall.
“For a small department, they are able to make sure a huge impact on the town,” Scott said.
Scott said she is excited to bring this part of the project to the town after having to narrow the scope due to rising construction costs post-COVID.
The town will soon be conducting public input sessions to hear what else residents would like to see developed at Glocester Memorial and Winter Parks.
“It’s great to have a bigger public input process,” Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.