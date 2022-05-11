CENTRAL FALLS – Mayor Maria Rivera on Monday proposed a $19.4 million budget for fiscal year 2023 that she said accelerates the city’s pandemic recovery and keeps the city moving forward.
Rivera delivered her second budget address to the City Council and community on Facebook Live, announcing targeted tax rate cuts to help ease the burden of inflation.
With no major spending increase and soaring property values, she said, it enabled her to propose a budget with the largest owner-occupied tax rate cut in city history, a cut that will be extended to small business owners.
“My focus this second year in office has been on five areas that have a direct impact on the future of our city: housing and a healthy community; education and our youth; jobs and our economy; improved city spaces and infrastructure; and public safety,” said Rivera. “While Central Falls may be the smallest city, we have big vision and have made bold progress.”
The city is focused on responsible spending of resources, while developing millions in new grant and federal dollars “to bring in new, life-changing opportunities,” said Rivera.
Here are some of the highlights from her budget address:
• Development of a new one-stop supportive community center for residents, paid for through $3 million in federal dollars and other funding sources.
• Expansion of safe, affordable housing, with 80 new units on a path to completion and a new housing project manager in place. She also highlighted efforts to combat lead poisoning.
• Progress on a new Central Falls High School.
• Plans for a new state-of-the-art elementary school at the old high school site, made possible by creative use of school construction funding.
• Upgrades to Calcutt Middle School.
• A vision to modernize every school in the next five years, using a new revolving capital fund to get $2 million worth of projects done at a net cost of just $16,000.
• Improved city spaces and infrastructure, including new athletic facilities on the way.
• Upgrades to roads, sidewalks and streetscapes.
• Hiring of a new bilingual workforce development and small business assistant coordinator.
• Safer streets and progressed community policing. Central Falls saw its lowest violent crime rate since 1988 last year, and lowest overall crime rate since 2004, a credit to the work of the Police Department, she said. A new speed camera program is also in place, new speed humps are coming, and red light cameras are expected this year.
• More resources for the work of the Fire Department, including $800,000 in critical federal funding.
• And new and exciting community events.
Over the last year, said Rivera, the city has made progress for future generations while working hard to support those most impacted by COVID-19.
“Together, we can begin the next chapter of the city of Central Falls,” she said.
As Rivera wrapped her speech, she received a standing ovation and shook hands with members of the council. The council will now consider her budget plan.
