CUMBERLAND – Police last week made a determination in the investigation of a double shooting on June 22 in Cumberland, finding that Eric Huard shot and killed his wife, Courtney, and then shot and killed himself.

Chief Matthew Benson last Friday issued a “final update” about the investigation into a killing that occurred around 6:40 a.m. on June 22, detailing a collaborative effort between Cumberland Police detectives, the Rhode Island State Police, Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha’s offices, and the Rhode Island Office of the Medical Examiner.

