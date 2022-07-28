CUMBERLAND – Police last week made a determination in the investigation of a double shooting on June 22 in Cumberland, finding that Eric Huard shot and killed his wife, Courtney, and then shot and killed himself.
Chief Matthew Benson last Friday issued a “final update” about the investigation into a killing that occurred around 6:40 a.m. on June 22, detailing a collaborative effort between Cumberland Police detectives, the Rhode Island State Police, Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha’s offices, and the Rhode Island Office of the Medical Examiner.
Toni Marie Gomes, executive director of the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center and Lucy Rios, interim executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, offered some perspective on what happened that day.
“We are deeply saddened by the domestic violence homicide of Courtney Huard, who was fatally shot by her husband, Eric Huard, in their Cumberland home nearly a month ago, before he turned the gun on himself,” they said. “Devastatingly, their children were home at the time of the murder-suicide and are now left without their parents. This domestic violence murder-suicide happened just before the start of what would have been an ordinary school day.”
Benson recognized the “diligent approach” of everyone involved in determining what happened with Eric Huard, 51, and Courtney Huard, 42, issuing a reminder that there were three children who lost their parents and two families who were devastated by the loss of their loved ones.
Asked about Eric Huard’s motive in killing his wife, a woman Benson referred to as a “victim of domestic homicide,” the chief said he understands that people will naturally want those details, but he’s only going to classify it as “marital issues.” The focus, he said, was on the well-being of the children and coming to a firm resolution of this case.
Asked about why the investigation took a month to reach this conclusion, Benson said again that it was about “crossing our T’s and dotting our I’s” on the forensic aspects, while also factoring in a holiday break, in seeking to reach the best answers in the case. He said they’re confident in the investigation and the results of it.
Police remained confident in their theory of what happened throughout the investigation, but said they were waiting on forensic information from external labs before saying more. The three children of the Huards were at the scene at the time of Eric Huard’s act and were found to be physically unharmed.
Gomes and Rios described Courtney Huard as “a friend, neighbor, community member, parent, and loved by many.”
“Courtney had dreams, goals and aspirations, all cut short by the final form of domestic violence: homicide,” they said. “The aftermath of this murder-suicide impacts not only those who loved Courtney and Eric, but the community at large and the children who witnessed this violence.”
According to the R.I. KIDS COUNT Factbook, children were reported present in 1,368 domestic violence incidents in the state last year that resulted in arrest. A total of 486 children who witnessed abuse received services from the RICADV’s network of member agencies in 2020, and “because domestic violence is under-reported, we know we are reaching only some of the children impacted by abuse in R.I.,” they said.
Gomes and Rios added, “the children present during this murder-suicide in Cumberland are not only grieving the loss of their parents and navigating this crisis of domestic violence and gun violence right now – this hole in their lives and the trauma they have experienced will impact their futures and generations of their family. Witnessing domestic violence as a child can lead to serious long-term health and development issues, including depression, drug use, poor academic achievement and post-traumatic stress disorder.”
“Domestic abuse happens every day, in every Rhode Island city and town, and affects us all,” they said. “Domestic violence is a community issue that calls for a community response.”
They concluded, “as individuals, as a community and as a state, we have a role and responsibility to name domestic violence, know the warning signs, support those impacted by abuse and find ways to safely intervene. Rhode Island must continue to strengthen the response to domestic violence, to ensure no more lives are lost and no more children experience the traumatic loss of their loved ones.”
Anyone in an abusive relationship, or anyone who knows someone who might be, or if they are looking for resources for a child who has witnessed domestic violence, is invited to call the Rhode Island statewide Helpline for 24-hour support and information at 800-494-8100 or use the online chat feature at www.ricadv.org or www.bvacri.org.
