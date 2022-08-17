NORTH PROVIDENCE – In the House District 55 race to represent North Providence, veteran state Rep. Arthur “Doc” Corvese is facing a rare challenge to his seat from fellow Democrat Clara Hardy.

This is a matchup between an incumbent, an eye doctor who says he answers the needs of his constituents in his own way, and a challenger, a social worker who says the incumbent’s way isn’t working for all residents of his district.

I am proud to have Arthur Corvese as my representative. Dr. Corvese as always been working for the residents, addressing our concerns at the State House. Personally, I have contacted him in the past, regarding some concerns, and he has always returned my calls and addressed my concerns, and from time to time, reached back out to me just to check in. He does correspond bi-annually with two mailings every year. One is what’s going on at the State House, which usually lists the important bills for the upcoming legislative session as well as his contact information, and the second one comes out at the end of the session, letting the residents know the results of the bills, and how he voted along with his contact information, encouraging residents to reach out to him at any time with any questions or concerns. He has always been open, honest, helpful, and visible to his constituents. He is the type of person that will stand up for his constituents and go above and beyond to help them. He may not have social media, but he has something better that you don’t find anymore. He has personal touch communication and likes to speak to people directly whether in person or by phone. In my opinion, I like this style of communication. We don’t see this much in the age of technology. Again, in my opinion this is far better than speaking to someone by email. Bottom line you call him, and he calls you back the same day, talks to you, addresses your concerns, and does whatever he can to resolve your situation. He is a hard working representative for his constituents, and his door is always open, and he will work until he until the issue is resolved. He is a compassionate and passionate man and works tirelessly for his constituents.

