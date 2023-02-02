SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie.
The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA spending, including big-ticket items at Town Hall and Hope Library.
Library Director Cora Morrigan requested $336,000 in ARPA funding for the HVAC system at the non-profit library, which she said is broken beyond repair. She said the cooling system is so antiquated that the library pays exorbitant prices for recycled cooling fluid from 1966.
Morrigan said the library is functioning with air purifiers in each room with open windows due to poor air circulation in the building. She said keeping windows open in the library creates humidity and moisture.
“We have so many lovely and interesting projects we’d like to undertake at Hope Library, but the most important one for our libraries is HVAC. It’s not the most interesting or exciting, but the most important one,” she said.
Cost savings for the updated units amount to $3,500 per year, said Morrigan, and the units are guaranteed for 18 years. The cost saving over 18 years would be around $62,000, she noted.
Originally quoted 10 years ago, Morrigan said she did not expect prices to rise from $80,000 or $100,000 to $336,000 today. She said contractor RISE Engineering works on energy efficiency in buildings and recommended an outside heating system that does not use gas or oil.
Councilors recommended that Morrigan look into other funding resources for the project, and she responded that she is seeking any available grants. She said the Champlin Foundation, which could offer as much as 20 percent of the project, does not have another grant cycle until June.
Morrigan said she hopes to do a one-time upgrade to create a durable, efficient system that lasts. She said the project is shovel-ready, and she does not want to wait any longer in case equipment prices go up again.
“So it doesn’t become more expensive, so I can close the window, and can have fresh air in the building,” she said.
To date, the town has spent $1.5 million of ARPA funds, leaving a balance of $1.6 million. Paid projects include a Route 116 water line, funding to the Department of Public Works, IT upgrades, a safe for the tax collector, irrigation at Hope Park, a new roof at Howland Barn, an accessible merry-go-round, the streetlight replacement program, a human resource consultant, heating assistance, paving, and funding for a grant writer.
Only one proposal was new to the ARPA potential spending plan last Thursday night, Jan. 26. The volunteer initiative for the Scituate Animal Shelter requested $2,344 for new ceilings and lighting at the shelter. In addition, the shelter is hoping to relocate fans that are blowing air on kittens and isolated cats.
Johanna Sparling, a volunteer at the shelter, said if the money isn’t provided by the town, the volunteers will raise it.
Later in the evening, the council also heard the first estimate for repairs to Town Hall at approximately $800,000. Town Clerk Peggy Long said the repairs are something the town needs.
Long said Town Hall has not been renovated since the 1960s other than paint and window replacement, which was funded by a grant.
“We need a Town Hall that we can be proud of,” she said.
