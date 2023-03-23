NORTH SMITHFIELD – Votes on the hiring of a grant writer, which in other towns have had leaders quickly coalesce around a common goal, saw North Smithfield officials hurling accusations of backdoor dealing and playing politics.
Monday’s Town Council meeting featured three council members questioning why grant writer Lisa Andoscia began applying for grants on North Smithfield’s behalf over the past month without their official authorization.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski said he kept Council President Kim Alves and Councilor John Beauregard abreast of the situation, saying it was within his purview to pay $5,000 for the one month without authorization, and he needed to do so to meet immediate deadlines on significant grants.
Monday’s debate featured several fiery exchanges, with Beauregard accusing colleagues of shifting away from “singing the praises” of hiring the grant writer at a meeting two weeks earlier, to “caving to the social media that was going on” and “listening to seven or 10 people.”
“All of a sudden, you think that’s the world,” he said, later adding that councilors’ opposition now is “just political.”
He scoffed at suggestions that Andoscia would just go about pursuing grants without concern for their impact, saying she was very clear about working with the town on its needs and has a proven track record in other communities, despite those other towns “competing with each other.” He questioned how other council members could seriously consider allowing millions of dollars to go, for an investment of $60,000 per year.
Councilor Doug Osier said he doesn’t listen to social media, but council members need to be looking at the big picture and all aspects of acquiring grants to make sure the awards being sought are needed and what obligations the town will incur.
“You don’t know how retainers work,” Beauregard responded.
“You have no idea what my experience is,” Osier retorted.
Beauregard said the town doesn’t have the luxury to wait until systems go bad before applying for grants to fix them, citing the example of a $2 million grant Andoscia applied for earlier this month to fund water line extensions on St. Paul Street.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton said the council was “blindsided” Monday to learn about the $2 million grant with a 20 percent match from the town, saying there’s no doubt Andoscia is qualified to acquire grants, but this is about the correct procedures being followed.
Hiring a grant writer on a $5,000 monthly retainer will pay for itself many times over and have a tremendous return on investment for the town, Zwolenski said, adding that Andoscia was hired on a short-term basis to meet immediate deadlines that couldn’t wait.
Though Zwolenski said he had an agreement from Alves and Beauregard to proceed, Alves said she repeatedly told the administrator by phone that she wasn’t comfortable with what he was proposing, and that he told her repeatedly that these were really more of courtesy calls, and he didn’t need her support because he had the powers as administrator to proceed. She said when she told him in one final call to email her the details of what he was saying, he didn’t do so.
“You didn’t give me a no, councilor,” Zwolenski responded.
Alves said she had the concern at the previous meeting and still had it that North Smithfield will be going against itself in having a grant writer also seeking money for so many other communities, saying the first steps that should be taken are around planning for what North Smithfield needs, and then sending a grant writer to pursue the money to meet those needs.
Osier agreed, saying the grant writer makes sense in the big picture, but he cautions about who’s setting the priorities. He cited the example of the Halliwell School property, saying they don’t even know what the priority is there yet.
Hamilton backed that thinking, saying she doesn’t feel the town currently has “a handle on anything,” and until officials do, they shouldn’t be pursuing grants for specific initiatives.
Ultimately Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve the $5,000 expenditure already committed to Andoscia for one month and to send out a request for proposals for a grant writer on an ongoing basis.
Much of the debate Monday was about whether Zwolenski had the authority to spend the $5,000 on his own or whether he was limited to $1,000, and Solicitor David Igliozzi said he’ll research it further and get an answer.
Hamilton and others bristled at the idea that Andoscia applied for a grant of $1 million through Congressman David Cicilline’s office for development of passive recreation uses at the Halliwell property, another grant Zwolenski said was discussed with Alves and Beauregard, with dreams of a possible splash pad, pickleball and basketball courts, irrigation for community gardens, and other additions.
Hamilton was particularly frustrated on that grant, saying they talked about potential opportunities at the last meeting, but there was no sort of suggestion that Zwolenski should hurry because they want something to go at the property.
Osier said the council was only just hearing about four different grants, accusing Zwolenski of operating unilaterally in a “black and white” kind of way when all the council wants is to be brought into the process.
Zwolenski said it wasn’t a unilateral decision, and he sought the input of two council members on grant applications that the town would have missed, but Osier said they could have had a special meeting to consider it, telling Zwolenski that he’s seen him ask similar questions in the past as a councilman.
Beauregard said he thinks the public will be pretty happy with Zwolenski if the administrator spent $5,000 and ends up winning $1 million with the submissions by Andoscia. He said there was a deadline to meet, and it would have been a shame to miss out on $2 million.
But Osier said the grant applications being sought could have been part of the discussion on March 6, so the council could make a more informed decision.
Igliozzi said the $5,000 was spent from money the council technically approved of $20,000 in professional services funds over four months for a grant writer.
Beauregard told Zwolenski he’s sorry he “got smacked down for doing something good,” saying that if he does end up securing big money, he “can stand up and spike the ball.”
“I think we need to get away from that mentality,” Osier responded, adding that officials shouldn’t be afraid of conversations about future financial impacts of grants.
Zwolenski said grants obtained, such as the $4 million one for a new multi-generational community center, open the door for other grants to pay for things residents really want and need.
Andoscia again explained her processes to council members, saying she works with officials on what they need for their communities. The grant for water lines was an opportunity to enhance public safety through better fire suppression, she said.
Resident calls out Beauregard
At Monday’s meeting, a long-time Facebook feud transformed into in-person accusations, with resident Bryan Murray, of Patricia Avenue, accusing Beauregard of stifling his First Amendment rights by calling his employer and using his friends in the State Police to find his boss’s phone number to “bully and intimidate” him into silence. He said it was a “severe overstep,” impacting his peace, safety, comfort and general welfare.
Threatening to ruin his livelihood and safety of his family was an “act of a coward” who has repeatedly attacked him online, said Murray, and he is demanding an apology. He said he’s only asked for Beauregard to respond to emails and debate him in public, and didn’t deserve this response. Though he will not say that he’s “pure or a saint” himself, said Murray, attacking him at his place of work “crossed too many boundaries.”
Councilor Claire O’Hara said she’s not on Facebook and needs to do more research to know what transpired. Council President Kim Alves, addressing Murray, apologized “for anything that’s happened to you or your family.”
No parking on one side of Ridge Road
The council on Monday also voted to approve a restriction on parking on the southerly side of Ridge Road. Beauregard was opposed, saying members of a nearby church already addressed the situation and it was unnecessary for the town to get involved. He said he believes it will have unintended consequences for residents as well, including when they’re trying to have parties. Alves said it wasn’t just the church members who were responsible for the parking situation on the street.
No more second open forum?
Beauregard said he believes it’s time to do away with the standing agenda item of a second open forum at the end of council meetings for residents to address items that have been discussed, saying Osier’s original intent of adding it when he previously served on the council was good, but it’s devolved into one person, Mike Clifford, “critiquing everyone he disagreed with” during the meeting. He said it’s the reason meetings are going so late.
Osier said there was nothing they could do on the matter immediately, also disagreeing that the open forum is what’s making meetings last so long. Beyond lengthy closed-door executive sessions Monday, he said, the meeting moved fairly quickly.
(4) comments
If one takes the time to watch the 3/20 NS town councill meeting on YouTube, The reporter accurately reports on every aspect of the meeting. The tug of war to finally put a process in place to set priorities of the town’s needs was laid bare.
The habit of short sightedness is impacting us at every turn. The signs are everywhere. We have a new renovated building that somehow is not ADA compliant, but in use. We have countless roads that are in horrendous condition, sewer stations never maintained since their installation approximately 40 years. The ownership of water lines in Union Village is only addressed emergently when a resident is severely impacted. Halliwell buildings standing in disrepair. Excuses abound. The list is unending.
The inability to have a process has contributed to the length of executive sessions. The litigation runs from alleged violations of civil rights in the town’s workplaces to improper enforcement of regulations.
The article also reports on the method that has become normalized for almost a decade. The habit of skillfully victimizing those who choose to exercise their right to speak out. Nothing is off the table incessant,blatant ridicule from some town council members during meetings was the normal tool of choice used to silence those who question.This inability to tolerate criticism has now progressed to one elected official contacting a frustrated resident’s employer to report activities on social media. There is no justification for this elected official behavior. Is it any wonder that most choose not to exercise their right to stand up and express their opinion safely?
I congratulate the members of the council who recognize the result of no planning and persist in choosing to stop the madness. They need our encouragemet to continue. I also commend the Valley Breeze representative for the factual reporting of this meeting.
.
Mr. Zwolenski and John Beauregard’s endorsing the pursuit of a grant to build splash pads, pickleball and basketball courts at Halliwell, reminds me of Roman Emperor Nero who fiddled while Rome burnt to the ground. The police station and the roads are crumbling to dust as we speak and their priority is to obtain and use $1 million dollars to build splash pads and courts. They should build their splash pad park next to the concession stand/ restroom facility which they promoted. It appears to be under lock and key a vast majority of the time; maybe it would get more use if it had a splash pad nearby.
Please do not let this play out as was in Woonsocket politics. This is team effort and should be ALWAYS.
Quite an interesting comment captured by the TC…..”YOU DIDN’T GIVE ME A NO, COUNCILOR”…..well, a certain city worker gave the TC a NO…months ago, and that went unheeded. Seems this man has a repeated communication handicap and uses the word NO at his discretion. And always with a female. Take note.
JB is a problem and does not follow procedures.
