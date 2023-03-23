NORTH SMITHFIELD – Votes on the hiring of a grant writer, which in other towns have had leaders quickly coalesce around a common goal, saw North Smithfield officials hurling accusations of backdoor dealing and playing politics.

Monday’s Town Council meeting featured three council members questioning why grant writer Lisa Andoscia began applying for grants on North Smithfield’s behalf over the past month without their official authorization.

Tags

(4) comments

Truthseeker22
Truthseeker22

If one takes the time to watch the 3/20 NS town councill meeting on YouTube, The reporter accurately reports on every aspect of the meeting. The tug of war to finally put a process in place to set priorities of the town’s needs was laid bare.

The habit of short sightedness is impacting us at every turn. The signs are everywhere. We have a new renovated building that somehow is not ADA compliant, but in use. We have countless roads that are in horrendous condition, sewer stations never maintained since their installation approximately 40 years. The ownership of water lines in Union Village is only addressed emergently when a resident is severely impacted. Halliwell buildings standing in disrepair. Excuses abound. The list is unending.

The inability to have a process has contributed to the length of executive sessions. The litigation runs from alleged violations of civil rights in the town’s workplaces to improper enforcement of regulations.

The article also reports on the method that has become normalized for almost a decade. The habit of skillfully victimizing those who choose to exercise their right to speak out. Nothing is off the table incessant,blatant ridicule from some town council members during meetings was the normal tool of choice used to silence those who question.This inability to tolerate criticism has now progressed to one elected official contacting a frustrated resident’s employer to report activities on social media. There is no justification for this elected official behavior. Is it any wonder that most choose not to exercise their right to stand up and express their opinion safely?

I congratulate the members of the council who recognize the result of no planning and persist in choosing to stop the madness. They need our encouragemet to continue. I also commend the Valley Breeze representative for the factual reporting of this meeting.

.

Report Add Reply
Mike Clifford
Mike Clifford

Mr. Zwolenski and John Beauregard’s endorsing the pursuit of a grant to build splash pads, pickleball and basketball courts at Halliwell, reminds me of Roman Emperor Nero who fiddled while Rome burnt to the ground. The police station and the roads are crumbling to dust as we speak and their priority is to obtain and use $1 million dollars to build splash pads and courts. They should build their splash pad park next to the concession stand/ restroom facility which they promoted. It appears to be under lock and key a vast majority of the time; maybe it would get more use if it had a splash pad nearby.

Report Add Reply
Ida
Ida

Please do not let this play out as was in Woonsocket politics. This is team effort and should be ALWAYS.

Quite an interesting comment captured by the TC…..”YOU DIDN’T GIVE ME A NO, COUNCILOR”…..well, a certain city worker gave the TC a NO…months ago, and that went unheeded. Seems this man has a repeated communication handicap and uses the word NO at his discretion. And always with a female. Take note.

Report Add Reply
Tom Devito
Tom Devito

JB is a problem and does not follow procedures.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.