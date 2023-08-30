PAWTUCKET – The library at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School was full of clear positive energy on Monday, as teachers, faculty, and staff gathered to kick off the start of the school year.
The meeting was hosted by new Supt. Patricia Royal and was a chance for all to share updates and introduce themselves to one another and what their roles are within the district.
Royal’s main message two days prior to the start of school on Aug. 30 was to let the district know that her staff is there to support schools in whatever they need.
“Thank you for your invaluable passion and invaluable knowledge,” she said. “The district doesn’t run if not for you. We appreciate your endless commitment to Pawtucket families and please remember we are here to support you.”
Krystal Lofton, chief of human resources and talent, who said their main focus is to recruit, hire, and retain quality talent for all schools, wished all in the room a successful start to the school year.
Lahna Tate, chief of assessment, accountability, and research, said she will be supporting schools by helping archive data, using data to make instructional decisions.
“I was afraid of data revealing shortcomings, and it did, but it’s good because we can use it to help teachers and administrators,” she said.
Assistant Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi shared that this year her role has shifted, and she is excited to be supporting the high schools but will also be working with the elementary schools until an executive officer is found.
“I will oversee all things operations, and I’m very excited to work with facilities,” she said.
Benedetti-Ramzi said she is “thrilled” to be part of the inner workings of the school district, and she is always there to support all schools and all principals to support students by extension.
“I’m excited to work with all of you and like (I’ve) said always, you’ve got this,” she said.
Assistant Supt. Lee Rabbitt said she is looking forward to going back to middle school, with her primary focus being on student achievement.
“I look forward to an exciting and rewarding year,” she said.
Hersh Cristino, chief information and innovation officer, said he is available to help with all technology needs.
“Tech should not be what you have to worry about in the classroom,” he said. “Never hesitate to reach out and submit help desk tickets. We want to help support you and make sure that classrooms are 100-percent ready for the new year.”
Royal expressed how the district will make it the best first day of school ever once students walk through the doors.
“Who is packing your parachute?” she asked. “Many people help to pack our parachutes, do you remember to acknowledge them?”
She added, “It takes a lot of people to create a team and a lot of work to work as a whole. Let’s continue to pack the parachutes of all Pawtucket children and each other.”
Royal also mentioned how her role is to support those who directly serve students.
“I have so much faith in this district,” she said. “Remember that the students in front of you are a miracle. It is imperative that we work together to provide a rigorous education that enhances students.”
Evaluation team leader Carol Dzialo offered the only audience feedback Monday, thanking the superintendent and panel for meeting with everyone.
“It’s helpful to know about the changes happening, and it just makes it a nice smooth opening,” she said.
