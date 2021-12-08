NORTH PROVIDENCE – Seeking to address the latest rise in rats, town leaders are looking at new ways to discourage maintaining of food sources.
Rats are attracted to food, says Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, head of the council’s ordinance subcommittee, who planned to introduce new measures at a meeting Tuesday evening, Dec. 7.
Famiglietti was seeking support for strengthening fines for owners of properties with dumpsters who allow them to overflow or fail to keep them closed (dumpsters have to be in a three-sided enclosure already).
“We want to strengthen the ordinances so it’s readily apparent that they have to remain shut,” he said. “We want to make it very clear that it has to be done.”
Famiglietti said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that he envisions instituting financial penalties for owners having open containers. Also on his agenda Tuesday was a proposed requirement that dumpster owners maintain a rat bait box.
“It’s pretty apparent that those dumpsters, whether or not they’re covered or closed, they’re food sources,” he said. “These would go a long way toward addressing these issues.”
Another proposed change up for consideration this week is the addition of an ordinance holding individual property owners responsible if their property is contributing to the rat problem, said Famiglietti. They would be required to hire an exterminator if found to be causing the problem. If they didn’t take care of it, he said, the town would need to find a way to require it.
Famiglietti said the town’s rat problem seemed to go away for a while after the town purchased covered trash totes for all residents in 2018, but his neighborhood in the Charles Street area has seen a slow comeback of the rodents. The Woonasquatucket Avenue area has seen an even bigger issue of late, he said, and “it’s time to take the bull by the horns” as the town’s lawmaking body and address the matter head-on.
A review shows that current ordinances mostly emphasize rules around dumpsters being enclosed on three sides, and not that the doors remain closed. Those enclosures must not be taller than six feet, and there’s a fine of $20 per day for each violation.
The zoning ordinance has a rule that lids and doors to dumpsters be kept closed at all times, but there doesn’t appear to be a penalty associated with it, Famiglietti said. His push is for a $150 daily fine for violations of that rule, and for there to be regular enforcement of the requirements.
