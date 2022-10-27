SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department will move forward with wearing body cameras at the request of Town Manager Randy Rossi, despite opposition from Police Chief Richard St. Sauveur.

Rossi said last Friday, Oct. 22, that the town will be going forward with the initiative through a state-funded grant program that pays for body-worn cameras, equipment, and training, for Rhode Island police. Every department in Rhode Island applied and received funding for the program in early October except for Smithfield, which had opted out of the program.

