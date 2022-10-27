SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department will move forward with wearing body cameras at the request of Town Manager Randy Rossi, despite opposition from Police Chief Richard St. Sauveur.
Rossi said last Friday, Oct. 22, that the town will be going forward with the initiative through a state-funded grant program that pays for body-worn cameras, equipment, and training, for Rhode Island police. Every department in Rhode Island applied and received funding for the program in early October except for Smithfield, which had opted out of the program.
“We decided that we’re moving forward with the project and are very excited about it,” Rossi said.
Rossi said the town is working diligently with the attorney general’s office to get the funds for the equipment. In addition, three officers agreed to wear body-worn cameras on a 60-day pilot program with Axon to obtain more data about how it will work in Smithfield.
Rossi said the purpose of the program is to learn about the pros and cons of use, and ideas to improve the program internally and with partners.
“We want to truly see how having these devices impact the Police Department and community who will be on that camera,” St. Sauveur said.
The chief said his initial position against the cameras has not changed, saying he couldn’t justify use of body-worn cameras. For a story last week, he said the department has a great relationship with the community and nothing about internal affairs procedures or citizen complaints suggest that cameras are needed.
When St. Sauveur was a patrol officer, where he says he would work hard to search out drivers who were under the influence of alcohol, he said he found that dashboard cameras often did not help officers. He said while performing field sobriety tests, officers can see bloodshot eyes, smell alcohol, or see stumbling, which was not always portrayed in the recordings.
“There is a very limited perspective of what takes place. It doesn’t capture probable cause,” he said.
The Smithfield Police Department does not use dashboard cameras.
Rossi supported the program, saying his focus is on protecting Smithfield’s “guys and girls” on the force, and said footage from a body-worn cameras could be what it takes to exonerate someone in the future.
St. Sauveur said he agrees with protecting officers, but expressed concern that it creates the opportunity to portray citizens on their worst days.
“I would say these cameras are going to capture 1 percent of the time poor police behavior and 99 percent poor community behavior,” he said.
Rossi agreed that the department is full of quality officers who do not receive many complaints. He said it is important to give officers another tool in the toolbox. Perhaps, he said, it will make community members behave better during stops.
St. Sauveur offered more doubts and said he is concerned that being recorded may make some citizens reluctant to call the police for help and he is concerned there will be a reduction in calls.
“This is a program that is not worth the effort,” he said.
St. Sauveur said the department will find out how time-consuming going over footage is, including editing videos requested via public records requests. He said it is important that requests are completed promptly, but also that citizens are protected and proper information is redacted from videos, or “situational redacting.”
St. Sauveur said the SPD is a “traffic-oriented” department that issues 3,000 tickets with 8,000-10,000 driver stops per year. He said each person stopped could request a copy of the body-worn camera footage.
Rossi said it may make sense to hire a person who handles video records, but the department has time to figure out what works best.
St. Sauveur said of the 43 officers in the department, soon to be 45, only three volunteered for the pilot program. He said he hopes to get more before the end of this week. The chief said the town is using data collected from the pilot program, as well as feedback from other departments and the AG’s office, to write a policy regarding body-worn cameras. Like other pieces of equipment, if the camera is mandated to be worn in policy, officers will be required to wear it as a piece of uniform, he said.
“If we enter into a program and they’re assigned a camera, they’re required to activate and deactivate the device,” St. Sauveur said.
In total, the department will require 33 body-worn cameras. St. Sauveur said grants will pay for training officers on how to use the cameras, including turning the device on and off when needed.
Rossi said with training, each camera is estimated at around $1,750 per unit. Central Falls is receiving 32 body-worn cameras from the program, including training, at $280,000. Funding in the five-year program will also cover any additional costs for information technology professionals needed.
