SCITUATE – After being re-elected as Town Council president this month, Abbie Groves notified the public that she would impose a time limit of two minutes per person during the public comment portion of council meetings.
During the Jan. 12 meeting, the Scituate council unanimously agreed to appoint Groves as council president and returning Councilor Charles Collins Jr. as vice president.
Groves said she heard from constituents who complained about the length of public comment during meetings, and said she feels a time limit per topic should be put in place.
“We talked about it last year, and I didn’t want to start it in the middle of the term last year. With the new council, we will be putting a two-minute time limit,” she said.
Public comment for items not on the agenda is held at each meeting before beginning any new or old business. Councilors are not able to make decisions on issues brought up during public comment or it could be a violation of the Rhode Island Open Meetings Act.
Town Clerk Peggy Long explained that public comment is informational, and people are still allowed to comment on items on the agenda as they come up. She added that most other cities and towns have a time limit on the public due to how late meetings can go, adding that when she was on the council, the council scheduled public comment at the end of the meeting.
Many communities have time limits of either three or five minutes on public comment.
Councilor Gary Grande said he received “numerous complaints” about the time spent on public comment on the agenda.
“As the night drags on, people can’t stay and comment on things that were important on the agenda,” Grande said.
Collins Jr. said that Groves is often personable and responsive to the community, and people can call her rather than waiting for the public comment session for answers.
“If you’ve got a problem, her number is out there, call her, talk to her. Not that I want to give Abbie a lot of work like that, but I’m sure she’s going to find the answers for you so we’re not out here wasting everyone’s time,” he said.
Former Town Council candidate Tom Galligan said this move seems like suppression of the public. He was interrupted by the two minute limit before he finished speaking, but re-approached the microphone to discuss his disagreement with the time limit.
Resident Di Hopkins said she has difficulty driving in the rain, and sometimes is sick and can’t make meetings. She requested that public comment be put first on the agenda to get it over quickly, so she and others can drive home before dark.
“I think it’s reasonable to have it at the beginning and have three minutes,” Hopkins said.
Charles Collins III questioned the move, and said some people come up with six or seven topics during public comment. He said there would be no way for him to fit several separate issues into two minutes.
Groves reiterated that the council will allow two minutes for each topic.
“I would hope that they would respect that fact to get to the point,” Groves said.
During public comment, Collins III requested that the council return public interaction via phone during meetings for people who are not able to attend due to disabilities or sickness.
Groves said that she will look into adding phone access for meetings.
