NORTH PROVIDENCE – In an unexpected move celebrated by residents of the Marconi Street neighborhood, the Planning Board on Aug. 10 shot down a plan to develop 24 condo units on the street.

The unexpected part came in the fact that the denial was at the preliminary plan stage rather than the initial master plan stage. Preliminary plans are typically seen as the point where developers fine-tune their projects to address issues such as drainage or parking, not whether the overall project is appropriate or not.

