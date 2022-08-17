NORTH PROVIDENCE – In an unexpected move celebrated by residents of the Marconi Street neighborhood, the Planning Board on Aug. 10 shot down a plan to develop 24 condo units on the street.
The unexpected part came in the fact that the denial was at the preliminary plan stage rather than the initial master plan stage. Preliminary plans are typically seen as the point where developers fine-tune their projects to address issues such as drainage or parking, not whether the overall project is appropriate or not.
Director of Planning Brent Wiegand said he’s seen such votes before in his career, but they are few and far between. He told The Breeze he expects an appeal to the Zoning Board, and if the appeal is denied there, to Rhode Island Supreme Court.
Wiegand said he was surprised by the 4-2 vote, saying he had expected members to pass the preliminary plan but to make some more requests of developer Armand Cortellesso.
This project has been going on for so long, he said, that three members who voted no last week, Steven Pitassi, Dave Parente and Mark Andreozzi, weren’t on the Planning Board when the master plan for the project was originally approved. Wiegand said the project probably wouldn’t have gotten to this point if they had been on the board.
Planning Board member Shane Piche made the motion to deny the project at the Aug. 10 meeting, and member Warren Riccitelli and Chairperson Wendy Regan were the only two no votes on the denial.
The board has repeatedly sent Cortellesso and his attorneys to revise plans and present more information, a fact that prompted them to express renewed frustration at last week’s meeting. They were previously told to get a third-party response to a traffic report for the area, which they did.
Providence Water has said that water can’t be connected to the property from Tyler and Marconi Streets due to limitations on capacity, and members last week said they want to hear someone from the water provider give testimony on other obligations in the area.
Piche made his motion to deny based on an insufficient water line from Tyler Street and that the density proposed exceeds the density proposed in the comprehensive plan. Board advising attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore will draft a fuller decision for the board to vote on at its next meeting.
An attorney for the developer said water issues brought up by Pitassi are a half-mile away on Woodhaven Boulevard. The developer suggested that wells could make up the difference if water supply proves to be an issue. Wiegand told members that he could reach out to Providence Water himself instead of having someone come testify on water issues in the area, including on Woodhaven.
Cortellesso said he originally met with several respected town officials on the site and was assured that his plans wouldn’t be a problem, but as time has gone on, “all I keep doing is getting deeper and deeper for something I didn’t need to do at the beginning.”
Officials discussed several other matters at the meeting, including plowing, sewer, and drainage.
Regan said she didn’t want to hold the applicant responsible for issues in a nearby area. Water would be sufficient if it came in from another street, she said.
Responding to criticisms from residents and members, Cortellesso’s attorney reminded them that the condos already went through the master plan stage and they were now just trying to satisfy more detailed preliminary plan issues, including questions about the water line.
Several residents again spoke out against the project, including nearby resident Traci Taglione who noted that the 24 units in six buildings is only 20,000 square feet smaller than all other Marconi Street properties put together. This project simply doesn’t match the area at all, she said, and would overwhelm the neighborhood. She repeated her past contention that 10 single-family homes would be a much better project.
Clara Hardy, a Douglas Avenue resident who is running for House District 55, said North Providence is overdeveloped already, and this approval would come without considering what the neighborhood has to say about it.
Regan noted that Hardy is coming in much later than most on the project, explaining to her the differences between master and preliminary plan stages. She reminded Hardy that the board must be guided by the zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan in North Providence, and can’t make decisions based on whether members like the developer or the plan he is presenting.
Information on how the board reaches its decisions is easily available on the town’s website, added Regan. When Hardy mentioned that most people don’t check that website, Regan responded that all residents within a certain required radius are notified when a project is proposed for their neighborhood, and the matters are publicly advertised in town.
Piche said there are many unanswered issues with the project, including with water access, and he doesn’t see how the board could approve it.
Riccitelli explained how this project has now been going on for at least three years, and is shrunk down from what was originally proposed to be less than what is legally allowed. The developer has been very cooperative in giving members all information requested, he said, and every meeting seems to bring a new issue.
Riccitelli said that every development has someone who doesn’t like it. He said he can see both sides on this one, including neighbor concerns and the improvements that would happen in the area. He said he doesn’t see many problems left with the project, including the idea of cutting through a paper street to bring in a water supply.
