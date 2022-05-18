Editor’s note: “In the know” is a feature we run on occasion to explain things that our readers pass by in their day lives. We like to have a little fun with it.
PAWTUCKET – Stop signs and no-parking signs are a dime a dozen in Pawtucket, but there’s one type of sign that just might stand alone.
At Kennedy Manor on Broad Street, visitors often do a double-take when they see the unusual rule spelled out in black on a white background.
“Use of profanity not allowed,” states the sign.
Who put up the sign? Why? Is it enforced?
This reporter recently posted a picture of the sign with the caption, “Quite possibly the most ignored rule in Pawtucket,” and though it made for some very colorful and creative responses, it also got me to wondering about how this sign came to be at this Pawtucket Housing Authority property.
The Breeze caught up with Pawtucket Housing Authority Executive Director Paula McFarland to get the story behind the sign posted near the entrance.
McFarland, who took over at the PHA four years ago, said former Executive Director Steve Vadnais was the one who requested that the sign be installed at some point based on the “huge level of profanity” being experienced at Kennedy Manor at the time. She said that, at the time, there was a lot of trespassing and loitering being done by people coming off Broad Street, and those dynamics contributed to the problem.
Kennedy Manor is the only PHA high-rise that’s a mixed-age community, said McFarland, and it’s also the only PHA property with this type of signage. It was re-designated from elderly housing to elderly and disabled housing in the 1970s, with a range of ages represented. It was built in 1964 and has 171 living units.
The facility has more no-profanity signage inside as well, she said, along with signs prohibiting trespassing and loitering.
COVID shifted the dynamics a bit, where there aren’t as many issues with heavy profanity, McFarland said, but the signs haven’t been removed. This is a community, she said, and many families with children live here, as well as grandparents who have their grandchildren visit.
“It’s just a respect issue,” she said, adding that in any community such as this, they want to respect all parties.
Kennedy isn’t built like some other housing complexes such as Galego Court where there are separate entrances for privacy, she said, with everything condensed to 11 floors and everyone using the same entrance and exit. St. Germain Manor on Mineral Spring Avenue is similar to Kennedy in being for a mix of elderly and disabled residents, but it’s not built the same way, with units spread out and separate entrances.
By having signage and making clean language in common areas a requirement for living here, someone can be written up for noncompliance. The last thing staff want to do is evict anyone, she said, but if they get written up enough times for various infractions, from hoarding to drug activity, to someone living in a unit and not being on the lease, that is what happens. Non-compliance issues leading to eviction “really have to be very severe in nature,” she said, including not reporting income or not paying rent.
She said to this point no one has been kicked out for using profanity, as the rule is truly just used as a corrective measure to remind people of how they should be behaving.
McFarland acknowledged that the rule is an unusual one, drawing plenty of comments, but it’s also become the norm here. It’s really about respecting one another in a condensed community, she said.
She said she’ll often joke about legislation allowing new things that don’t apply to public housing. When residents will mention that the state is contemplating legalizing broad marijuana use, she’ll remind them that you can’t smoke on a plane or in public housing, so a piece of weed-infused candy will have to do.
Of course, it’s fine for residents to speak as they please in the privacy of their own living units, said McFarland. And for those who want to entertain but need a larger private space, there’s a community space with kitchen that can be rented.
The rule against swearing is really limited to the public common areas, including the walkway, smoking area, and mail room, she said.
