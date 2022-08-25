Editor’s note: “In the know” is a feature we run on occasion to explain things that our readers pass by in their daily lives. We like to have a little fun with it.
LINCOLN – It’s one of those places people pass by every day, from either Route 146 or the Old Louisquisset Pike, without paying much attention to it.
To the uninformed, it looks like a little yellow shed at the back of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society’s headquarters. For those in the know, the building is a snapshot into Lincoln’s past, holding nearly 150 years of history within its walls.
The small one-room building is the Arnold Bakery, or Arnold’s Lonsdale Bakery Co., which operated for just shy of 100 years starting in the 1870s.
The story of the bakery begins in Cumberland, on what is now Broad Street across from Ann & Hope. Helping to tell it is Gail Harris, a longtime volunteer with BVHS who has a special affinity for the tiny bakery and its hidden treasures.
Hezekiah Kent purchased land near William Blackstone’s “Study Hill” at the corner of Broad and Blackstone streets in 1795. After building a house for his family (which still stands today), Kent constructed a workshop to make shoes as a means of income in the off-season, when his farm chores slowed down.
The founder of the bakery was Joseph Jenks Arnold, who moved his family into a cottage near the Kents around 1867. They operated a small provisions store out of their home, which they quickly outgrew – when Arnold approached his neighbor with an idea.
The Arnolds needed a kitchen to meet customer demand for their homemade bread, and Hezekiah’s workshop was vacant. Arnold began to rent the yellow workshop next door, installing a bread oven and personally delivering baked goods to customers.
Around 1878, Arnold moved his blossoming business to Chapel Street in Saylesville, where he constructed a much larger brick bakery and homes for his family. By the 1890s, he employed eight people to help with baking and deliveries.
They were 20 people strong by 1906 when Arnold officially incorporated his business as the Lonsdale Bakery Co. The brick bakery was expanded in 1915, by which time the company employed roughly 50 people.
Upon the death of Joseph Jenks Arnold in 1932, his son Ernest took over as president of the company. They say it was for nostalgic reasons that Ernest decided to purchase and move the original wooden bakery building from Cumberland to Chapel Street, next to the brick bakery.
According to the obituary for Ernest, who died in 1970, the bakery had 160 workers at its peak and sold roughly 150 types of baked goods.
Harris pulls a framed, black-and-white photo showing the bakery’s then brand-new fleet of DIVCO delivery trucks parked in front of the brick bakery. They were bright red, she said, and considered “quite a big deal.”
“It was a very famous style of truck made specifically for deliveries,” she said, adding that her 97-year-old husband still remembers the iconic trucks. A brochure published in recognition of the company’s 75th anniversary reads, “the red ‘Arnold’s’ truck stopping at your home is an asset to your better living.”
At one point, Arnold changed his delivery system so that the drivers worked as independent contractors. The problem, Harris said, is that they were delivering goods to everyone.
She spoke to former delivery driver Harry Goff Carpenter, who drove for the Arnold company in the 1950s during the summers after high school and college, earning around $125 a week in commission.
He went door-to-door selling goods about 30 miles south of Saylesville, and recalled having to estimate what he’d be able to deliver every day. Too little, he lost sales. Too much, he had to discard the excess.
Any leftover goods were often donated, Harris said, since they didn’t have preservatives. The menu at Arnolds’ peak included dozens of specialty breads and rolls, pies, cookies, cupcakes, layer cakes and loaf cakes.
The end of an era, and the move to Lincoln
Harris has tried for years to solve the mystery of when the bakery closed for good.
“I’ve been to Town Hall, I’ve gone through all of the records, but I can’t find an exact date,” she said. She expects it closed a few years after Ernest died, since he was the last family member to run the bakery.
By the 1990s, the wooden bakery was in rough shape. The brick building next door was razed to make way for a post office.
“They tore everything down,” Harris said, but the post office was never constructed (the land is a park today). The small wooden bakery was all that remained. “Everybody fought over this little building forever,” Harris added.
Various groups tried for years to save the building when finally, in 1997 – just days before construction was set to begin on the post office – the Blackstone Valley Historical Society took possession of the wooden bakery, dismantled it and reconstructed it using original materials in Lincoln.
“In the rain of Monday morning, the decade-long rescue of the original Arnold Bakery building on Chapel Street was concluded,” then-BVHS President Charles Cox wrote in The Breeze in October 1997. “As neighbors looked on, a team from Mike’s Home Improvement of Warwick used crowbars to pull the little building apart, loaded the rotted boards in the back of a pick-up truck and drove it all to Northgate, home of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society.”
Thanks to their efforts, the building still stands today and is often made accessible to the public. Since the original structure was in such poor condition, Harris said the new one is mostly a reproduction. Still, many original artifacts have been painstakingly preserved, including Arnold’s bread oven, kneading shelf and dough-rising box.
Harris was able to purchase the original Lonsdale Bakery Co. sign for $400 on eBay. Someone had purchased it from the Rhode Island Antiques Mall in Pawtucket, though she has no idea where it was hiding out in the meantime.
It’s one of many pieces of the original bakery that BVHS has acquired over the years, giving visitors a complete picture of what it might have looked like back in the day.
An Arnold descendant in Cumberland donated a cruller box from the bakery, which has a blank space where the company would stamp in the number of years since it was founded.
The best part, Harris said, is the stories people share about the bakery.
“My husband said there’s not a person who makes a cinnamon bun like they did,” she said. Her father-in-law worked as an accountant for Arnold’s Bakery until he was called to serve in World War II.
“So many people have shared memories of walking down to the bakery and saving their nickels for a second piece of cake,” she said. “It’s been really fun over the years.”
The property will be open to the public for free during Great Road Day on Saturday, Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.