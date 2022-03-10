Editor’s note: “In the know” is a feature we run periodically to explain things our readers pass by every day.
LINCOLN – The Croade Tavern, or rather, parts of it, has survived more than 320 years and a monumental move from its original home in Pawtucket to its current location on Great Road in Lincoln.
Nathanial Croade, a once prominent businessman and native of England, built the structure around the year 1700 at the corner of Main Street and Smithfield Road (now Dexter Street) in Pawtucket. It was sometimes called “the Black House” due to its dark gray paint.
Taverns were abundant in Pawtucket at the time, serving as a hub for the spokes of local society.
“Then, the people of Pawtucket and nearby villages gathered together, sipped liquid refreshments, ate and made merry. The tavern was the place of good cheer. It was the rendezvous where the future of the village was discussed, where visiting notable were entertained and where history was made,” an unnamed Pawtucket Times reporter once wrote.
Croade’s one-and-a-half-story clapboard structure was attached to a much larger brick building, where the city’s first post office was established.
The Croade family “occupied a large space in fashionable society,” and Nathaniel operated one of the city’s first dry goods stores out of the building. It’s unclear when, exactly, the Croade house served as a tavern, and for how long.
Croade died in 1805, and is buried in the Mineral Spring Cemetery near his wife Lydia. By then, things were changing in downtown Pawtucket as more people settled in the area.
In 1858, a boiler inside a cotton yarn manufacturing mill at the corner of Pleasant Street exploded, carrying “destruction in every direction” and setting the Croade house and other properties on fire, but the property, badly battered, survived the incident.
According to The Times, the Croades’ windows were blasted in, blinds torn by bricks and other debris, and doors and partitions perforated in the blast.
“After the fire and water had done their work it presented a decidedly disagreeable appearance,” the paper reported.
The property was owned by John Walker, a councilman during the tenure of Pawtucket’s first mayor, Frederick Sayles, elected in 1885.
The Croade Tavern had stood at the corner of Dexter and Main for more than 200 years when, in 1925, it was purchased by Eastern Realty Co. The company razed the building to make way for a new business block. Parts of the structure were saved, but much was lost to the wrecking ball.
The Modern Diner car (now in Oak Hill) parked in the empty spot at 13-15 Dexter St. where the tavern once stood.
In 1930, The Times reported that the Croade Tavern, Black House, or Block House, might be reconstructed on the Arnold Farm in Saylesville. If rebuilt, mostly new materials would be used, but the new building would be a close replica of the original.
Some Lincoln residents objected to the move, believing the building would be a “menace.”
Historic New England, then called the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities, applied for a permit to rebuild the Croade Tavern in Lincoln on the same property as its circa-1693 Arnold House. If their permit was denied, they said they’d rebuild the tavern somewhere in Massachusetts.
The historical society’s permit was granted in 1931, and the Croade Tavern was successfully rebuilt in Lincoln, with her distinctive features preserved.
It was used for several decades as a caretaker’s cottage for the Arnold House, which has been owned and operated as a museum by Historic New England since 1918.
Historic New England’s Dan Santos agreed that many people don’t know about the tavern’s significant history, but said it’s great to have multiple pieces of history in such close proximity.
“It’s a great house,” he said. From an architectural perspective, there aren’t many structures left like the Croade house.
“It’s nice to have that juxtaposition between the 1693 stone-ender and the 1700 Croade’s gambrel roof with that medieval overhang. Both of these styles of houses existed at that time.”
The Croade Tavern, which is still owned by Historic New England, is now a privately rented, three-bedroom residence. The best way to view the structure is to pay a visit to the Arnold House, or Gateway Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.