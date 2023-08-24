CUMBERLAND – Knee-deep water on Industrial Road last Friday morning was a familiar sight to those who have worked here for long, keeping some motorists in and others out until it dissipated.
Some truck drivers pressed through, appointments to keep and not content to sit around waiting for the floodwaters to recede after a storm that also brought much more impactful tornadoes to the area.
A representative from Okonite, the company most impacted by chronic flooding according to Mayor Jeff Mutter, contacted the mayor again about when they might see drainage improvements.
“The engineering firm (Pare) we hired to review the situation and the improvements has just about completed their work (draft Aug. 8),” Mutter replied. “The situation was a little more complicated than I think they originally thought.”
Mutter added that when he’d previously spoken to the Okonite representative, he’d told him they would be scheduling an appointment with him to go over the situation and alternatives available.
“Some of the alternatives involve approval from DOT,” he wrote. “The (engineering) firm is currently having discussions with DOT about the matter.”
Mutter said that he too wishes this process was quicker, apologizing that it’s taking so long and saying he understands the frustration.
“Every time it happens, it’s like reopening an old wound,” he told The Breeze.
The town now has the $2 million or so it needs to complete work, funded through various grants, and the council hired an engineering firm, said Mutter, and they’re right at the point, with multiple options, to make a decision on a design. The issue here is that water has to go somewhere, he said, and the problem won’t be solved by moving it from one area to create an issue somewhere else.
The root cause of the problem is that all drainage from all properties on Industrial Road goes to the same pipe of a certain size, which then shrinks as it reaches Okonite, he said. He’s not sure how the town got to this place originally, leading to decades of flooding, or who designed the system, said the mayor, but the issue is clear.
In all likelihood, he said, this complicated project will need multiple stages, and plans will be presented to Okonite as the most impacted property. He said they respect the investment the company has made in the town, and they’re doing everything they can to improve the situation.
“It’s right around the corner,” he said.
If the town were to go all-in and make the drainage with added holding ponds here capable of dealing with a 100-year rain event, he said, with all land acquisition and necessary permitting involved, the project would likely exceed $5 million and be “multi years away.”
“To do that we wouldn’t get that shovel in the ground for quite some time,” he said.
But the option being looked at now is to make marked improvement to the drainage system with the funds available, while also designing the system to allow the opportunity down the line to make the complete fix if additional funding is secured.
“It would be a lot better, and designed in such a way that if pieces fell into place, we could get rid of the problem entirely,” he said.
A lot of effort has been put into the project at this point, he said, and there’s a solution now that could make the situation “a heck of a lot better.”
“As soon as we can get a shovel in the ground, we’re going to do it,” he said.
