SMITHFIELD – New steps to improve traffic safety on Greenville Avenue will be installed soon, including a traffic signal at Route 5, messaging to inform drivers of delays, and installation of smart controllers, among others.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town met with Rhode Island Department of Transportation officials on June 6 to review additional data modeling that was completed to consider an additional traffic signal at Route 44 and Greenville Avenue.
According to Rossi, the analysis revealed that an additional traffic signal would make the traffic situation worse and delay traffic from Greenville Avenue.
“A lot worse. It’s definitely not the way to go to put in a light at Greenville Avenue,” he said.
During the upcoming year, Rossi said RIDOT will be swapping out all the traffic controls on Route 44 to install smart controllers, a new technology.
“This is the most optimistic I’ve been about the changes to improve the roadway. It (pattern) is not set in stone and can change on the fly,” Rossi said.
“These smart controllers will continually collect data and flows to adjust signal timing on the fly to address the situation as it happens,” he added. “Route 44 was chosen as one of the first roadways in the state to install these devices because it is anticipated to provide a substantial benefit to the roadway and hopefully improve our situation.”
Rossi said it is important to note that the new system does not have cameras and will not enforce against traffic driving violations. He said it is a system of sensors that monitor traffic and communicate with all the lights to keep traffic flowing.
“It changes on the fly to avoid congestion,” he said.
The system has internal intelligence that knows when to change lights to get the cars moving, he emphasized.
“It’s not collecting personal data. It’s vehicles and the backup of vehicles. It has nothing to do with traffic habits or looking for violations,” he said.
The project is in the construction phase, is fully funded, the contract awarded, and is waiting on equipment to arrive for installation.
Rossi said RIDOT representatives and their consultant will continue to review the possibility of long-term structural changes to the area, but those are not going to be considered for some time.
RIDOT’s next steps for the congested roadway include fixing a potentially broken loop at Austin Avenue, as well as installing a new light at Route 5 and Greenville Avenue.
Additional measures are being considered as well. Rossi said RIDOT representatives are reviewing installing a messaging system at Route 5 to turn onto Route 44 instead of using Greenville Avenue if there are backups in Greenville. They are also reviewing the possibility of installing advance queue detectors on Pleasant View Avenue and Smith Avenue to avoid the backing up of traffic.
