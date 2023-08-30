PAWTUCKET – Representatives from the dual language International Charter School are expected to pursue an expansion at 334 Pleasant St. near the city’s riverfront, according to officials.
Director of Planning Bianca Policastro said officials are aware of plans to expand the school, but neither her office nor zoning officials have received anything official yet related to the proposed master plan.
The school, started in 2001, had previously been reported to be pursuing a property in Providence as part of a plan to expand by more than 300 students and three grade levels.
School leaders did not respond to a request for more information this week.
A neighborhood resident said she was startled to see it posted in the Oak Hill neighborhood app last week that the school is expanding in a building that was previously home to a bakery.
That resident and others have complained about traffic in this mostly residential neighborhood, including how congested and unsafe it’s been at certain times. She questioned what the situation will be like once the new Tidewater Stadium opens.
According to its director, Julie Nora, the school enrolls students in K-5 and uses a dual-language immersion model.
She notes that the school was one of four high-performing charter schools featured in a previous national report highlighting the strategies ICS and other featured schools use to effectively serve the educational needs of Latino and English language learner populations.
The school employs a diverse staff, with about 60 percent being native speakers of languages other than English, important, she says, because students tend to benefit from having teachers who look and sound more like their own background.
