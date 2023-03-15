Legislative Day winners
At last week’s International Women’s Day Celebration event are, from left, Sen. Sandra Cano; Laureen Grebien, wife of Mayor Donald Grebien; Catherine Nobre, of Shea High School; Princess Appiah, of the Jacquelyn M. Walsh School; and Hawawou Barry, of Tolman High School.

 Breeze Photo by LuzJennifer Martinez

PAWTUCKET – The city hosted its ninth annual International Women’s Day Celebration last Wednesday, March 8, at City Hall, with a theme this year of embracing equity. The event celebrated16 female elementary, junior, and high school students from across the Pawtucket district.

The 16 honorees were selected by each of their schools. The elementary and middle school students were selected based on their essay submissions that centered around this year's #EmbraceEquity theme, while the high school students were selected by their principals based on school leadership. Additionally, three female high school honorees were selected to participate in Legislative Day, which was coordinated and run by State Sen. Sandra Cano, Rep. Karen Alzate, and city resident Kinnan Dowie.

