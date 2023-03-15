At last week’s International Women’s Day Celebration event are, from left, Sen. Sandra Cano; Laureen Grebien, wife of Mayor Donald Grebien; Catherine Nobre, of Shea High School; Princess Appiah, of the Jacquelyn M. Walsh School; and Hawawou Barry, of Tolman High School.
PAWTUCKET – The city hosted its ninth annual International Women’s Day Celebration last Wednesday, March 8, at City Hall, with a theme this year of embracing equity. The event celebrated16 female elementary, junior, and high school students from across the Pawtucket district.
The 16 honorees were selected by each of their schools. The elementary and middle school students were selected based on their essay submissions that centered around this year's #EmbraceEquity theme, while the high school students were selected by their principals based on school leadership. Additionally, three female high school honorees were selected to participate in Legislative Day, which was coordinated and run by State Sen. Sandra Cano, Rep. Karen Alzate, and city resident Kinnan Dowie.
As part of the Legislative Day luncheon event on March 7, the three students ate lunch with Cano, Alzate, Courtney Nicolato of United Way, Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies of the Economic Progress Institute, Marcela Betancur of the Latino Policy Institute, and Paige Clausius-Parks of Rhode Island Kids Count.
The students then got to meet with state officers to learn about each office and were also able to advocate for legislation they were in favor of while at the General Assembly. Lastly, they filmed a Capitol Spotlight with Margie O’Brien to air on Capitol TV and finished the day by being introduced and recognized by both the House and Senate chambers while in session.
During the Women’s Day celebration event, the three students were invited up front by Cano to discuss how the day went for them and to offer advice to parents and students in the audience. They each advised students to take any opportunity offered to them and reflected on how much they learned throughout the day.
Cano then passed the microphone to Alisha Pina, who gave a spoken word performance of her piece “Sisterly Advice,” which merged song and recitation. “Call upon your sister and you’ll be alright,” was the overall message of the piece reiterated by Cano and Pina at the conclusion of the performance.
Cano then recognized various women in city government and on the staff, as well as student winners.
“We recognize these students for the value and effort they put into their essays,” said Cano. The winners received $25 gift cards from Navigant Credit Union, a certificate, and a small box of baked goods from Bake My Day.
The honorees for 2023 are:
• Leyna Mulligan, Agnes Little Elementary
• Chanel Mowry, Baldwin Elementary
• Kasandra Chen-Gomez, Potter-Burns Elementary
• Dae’lyn Howard, Curtis Elementary
• Kennedy Bleich, Curvin-McCabe Elementary
• Melissa Dos Santos, Winters Elementary
• Arianna Patino, Fallon Elementary
• Janeffa Da Cruz Lomba, Cunningham Elementary
• Mariana Garcia, Nathanael Greene Elementary
• Jannelle Velez, Varieur Elementary
• Alexandria Greenman, Goff Middle
• Kehinde Daramola, Slater Middle
• Cassandra Morais, Jenks Junior High
• Hawawou Barry, Tolman High
• Catherine Nobre, Shea High
• Princess Appiah, Jackie Walsh
Cano mentioned that more activities were slated for Women’s History Month, “to encourage each other to be better through sisterhood and leadership and to reach the goal of equity in the city/state.”
“It was an honor to do this event; every year, we choose the panel but the focus (this year) is on students,” she said. “The equity component is what makes it worth it for us and we can see that equity should be everyday work for everyone.”
She added, “Let’s continue the advancement together.”
(This article has been updated to correct a press release error stating that the 16 honorees were selected by Erin Dube, chairperson of the Pawtucket Women's History Month Committee).
