BURRILLVILLE – Swamp Meadow Community Theatre, after spending the better part of 20 years in Foster, will open its first show in a new venue at the Assembly Theater in Harrisville this weekend.
Shannon McLoud, director, told The Breeze that the show had been cast in early 2020, before the pandemic broke out. They postponed rehearsals for a week, she said, and that week turned into weeks, and weeks turned into months.
Audrey Dubois, who has three other family members involved in the show’s production, said that 2022 is the 20th year for Swamp Meadow, with a few missed seasons due to COVID. They’ll celebrate the milestone officially in the fall. They’d spent 18 of those 20 years performing out of Captain Isaac Paine Auditorium in Foster, but due to some changes during the pandemic, the theater felt it was time to move to their new location.
The cast and crew, rehearsing in masks the week leading up to the show, have been very “COVID-conscious,” McLoud said. “We’ve really looked at what the professionals are doing in the area and following their lead. We’re all masked, we’re all vaccinated. We never want a show to be canceled because of the pandemic,” McLoud said.
After a few casting changes due to COVID concerns and someone moving away, the show opens this weekend with 17 cast members and four crew members. They come from all over New England, with some folks traveling from over an hour away for rehearsals.
“I was saying after the first read-through back, ‘Was I sad for the past two years? I think I’m a happy person, but my heart feels so full,’” McLoud said.
In 2019, when they were deciding what show to do for the upcoming season, the board had proposed “Fiddler On the Roof.” They couldn’t get the rights to the show, however, because “Fiddler” was touring at that time, McLoud said.
McLoud, who spends her days teaching high school English in Providence, said that she’s always wanted to put on a production of “Into the Woods.”
“Sondheim is hard,” she pointed out, generally mentioning that the music is difficult to perform. “Two years ago, I looked at it as a show about working with grief. In that time, grief has changed, and I’m now looking at it differently. It’s a show about hope.”
McLoud is quick to give accolades to her cast and crew, some of whom spent their entire Memorial Day at the theater before their evening rehearsal.
“I just love them. They’re kind and they’re creative. Some people have been here since 9 a.m. They came in all day to improve the set. I didn’t ask them to do that. I’m really, really lucky,” she said.
After this show wraps up, Swamp Meadow will be putting on “Rock of Ages, Jr.,” and will be doing more work to get students involved behind the scenes. The sound crew member for “Into the Woods” is a freshman at Smithfield High School, and McLoud’s 13-year-old son designed half of the lights for the production as well.
“Into the Woods” will be running Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $20 and student/senior tickets are $15. The Assembly Theater is located at 26 East Ave. in Harrisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.