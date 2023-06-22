CUMBERLAND – Soccer Rhode Island is running an ongoing investigation into an incident at the end of a recent Cumberland Youth Soccer Association game where a player apparently punched a referee.
That player is the son of a board member. Videos of the encounter were circulating on social media, showing the punch from behind, but board members aren’t commenting publicly on what transpired as they await the results of the investigation by the governing state board.
They point to the contents of a press release delivered on June 14 referring to an “unfortunate situation that occurred at the end of one of our team’s games on June 10, 2023.”
“The Cumberland Youth Soccer Association, CYSA, has a longstanding track record for providing a safe and happy environment for its players, coaches and spectators,” it states.
Per policies and procedures adopted and publicly posted, “we the executive board are currently investigating the event that took place,” states the release. “We will be cooperating and coordinating with SRI, Soccer-RI, which is the state governing body for youth soccer, as well as any other authorities that are involved”
Also according to policy, parties identified as being involved have been given notice of a suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, the release concluded.
The board held an emergency meeting on the matter Monday, but the results of what was discussed were not disclosed.
The incident happened at a Cumberland Lusitana Premier game, the third level of CYSA soccer beyond recreation and travel.
(1) comment
The kid should never play again, as I've heard this is his reputation. Physical violence against a senior over a soccer game? How can the father ever coach or be a part of CYSA again? His travel team and organization should be barred from any tournament entries as well. Pathetic
