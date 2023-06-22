CUMBERLAND – Soccer Rhode Island is running an ongoing investigation into an incident at the end of a recent Cumberland Youth Soccer Association game where a player apparently punched a referee.

That player is the son of a board member. Videos of the encounter were circulating on social media, showing the punch from behind, but board members aren’t commenting publicly on what transpired as they await the results of the investigation by the governing state board.

Tags

(1) comment

RedWave
RedWave

The kid should never play again, as I've heard this is his reputation. Physical violence against a senior over a soccer game? How can the father ever coach or be a part of CYSA again? His travel team and organization should be barred from any tournament entries as well. Pathetic

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.