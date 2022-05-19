CUMBERLAND – A Mendon Road resident was arrested on Sunday on charges of firing a gun in a compact area.
Police responded to 3811 Mendon Road for reports of shots fired at 6:52 a.m. They ended up arresting homeowner Lee Marzini after what appears to have been an accidental discharge of a gun, said Capt. Christopher Iozzi.
Detectives continue to seek out additional information on the open case, said Iozzi. There were two other parties there at the time of the firing, but they took off in a car and the owner of the vehicle has not answered the door or responded to requests for information. To complete the investigation, he said, police really need to get that other side to the story. He said they’ll give it some time.
Iozzi said he understands the situation was concerning for residents and that there was a lot of attention on this situation, but it does not appear to have been a significant incident.
