LINCOLN – A long-vacant space on Front Street in Lincoln is on the cusp of rejuvenation.
Wally Musto sees the renovation of 149 Front St. as part of a larger effort to revitalize that area of town.
His company is in the process of purchasing the single-story brick building, which sits between Honey Dew and Double Take Hair Studio.
The goal, he said, is to improve the property by creating two quality office spaces within the building, leasing out garage space in the back, and helping to “further develop a sense of community” in the Front Street area by offering events like food truck nights, if possible.
One forty-nine Front Street has been “a bit of an eyesore” over the past five years or so, sitting mostly vacant.
“We’re looking to refurbish the outside and make it look really nice and more in line with what I’m hoping Lincoln wants Front Street to be,” said Musto, who sees Front Street as something of a town center in Lincoln, but underutilized.
If the town agrees, Musto said they’d like to bring in a food truck regularly, so people can enjoy the backyard area.
Musto, managing partner at the staffing firm More Solutions Group, said the company invests in companies and, if there’s a need, with the companies that rent through them. This is the first time the company has really invested in property, he said, though the company has branched out to help spin off small business enterprises.
“We want to be more than landlords, talking with businesses about their goals, objectives and needs,” he said. “We want to invest and improve properties, making quality offices or housing for folks and partnering with businesses to help them along the way.”
As for the Front Street building, Musto said they struggled to find a bank willing to “take something like this on.”
“A lot of the national banks especially want to partner with someone who is going to be gaining income right away,” he said. “We were fortunate to be able to partner with Bank Rhode Island, a local bank with a branch in Lincoln.”
Musto said he’s grateful for those who have embraced their plans, including patrons at Honey Dew next door, who have commented about the recent activity.
“When they see that I’m walking around the property with the contractor, people seem excited and interested,” he said.
The building is down to the studs now. He said it was once a single office before it was split into two, but it’s been mostly unoccupied in recent years. Right now, “the paint is chipping, the bricks are pulling away, the landscaping isn’t done,” he said.
“It says: built in 1940, but there’s a lot of reclaimed wood in there, possibly from an old barn or something else,” Musto said. “When the contractors step inside, they look around like they’re in a museum.”
They’re looking to build out two office spaces with storage for each in the attic and a shared kitchen and bathroom area. The garage would be rented out as well — Musto suggested it could be used as storage for a landscaping business or small auto glass repair shop — and they have a landscaping plan to beautify the yard.
The exterior will be upgraded for a look that’s “a bit more commercial.”
Ideally, he said the work will be done by the end of summer, and they’ll be looking for renters. After that, he said they’ll be “doing things to draw more attention to the businesses on Front Street,” like the food truck concept.
(1) comment
I'm glad someone wants to rejuvenate this property. I'm just skeptical about being able to get a renter into the building. There are at least three unoccupied spaces all within a few hundred feet of this building, but I wish them the best of luck in getting it rented. And getting food trucks in there will be great! Food trucks for dinner, Lincoln Creamery for dessert!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.