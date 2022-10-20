LINCOLN — A surprisingly controversial question to ask in Lincoln is whether the village of Lime Rock is spelled with one word or two.
The preference seems to be a two-word spelling. Whether that’s correct is a seemingly impossible question to answer – but one that everyone seems to have a strong opinion on.
“It’s one word,” said Town Council President Keith Macksoud, whose district includes the village. When Macksoud first ran for office, he made up a flyer that spelled Lime Rock with two words.
“Real Lincolnites like Mr. Perry told me that it’s one word, and I needed to get it right if I wanted to be elected,” he said with a laugh.
“It’s two,” said Jason Dionne, president of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, though he’s seen it spelled both ways.
“I’ve heard this debated before, but I can only assume that with the village being named after the lime industry, the quarry, it would be Lime Rock with two words,” he said.
Unlike Lincoln’s other villages, Lime Rock (or Limerock, if you prefer) did not blossom around a mill business but the limestone industry. Limestone was a valuable resource in colonial times for its use as mortar and plaster.
Stone-enders where the chimney spans an entire wall, as with the Arnold House and Valentine Whitman House, were built with local lime.
The families of Thomas Harris and Gregory Dexter dominated the early lime business in Lincoln (which was then a part of Smithfield), acquiring property in the area in the 1660s.
The Harris Lime Rock Company was incorporated in 1823, and the Dexter Lime Rock Company in 1854. Note: both were spelled with two words.
“Limerock Road in Smithfield is one word, but who knows,” Dionne said. “I don’t know why it’s always been controversial, but I’ve always gone with two words because of the lime rock industry. That’s how I’ll continue to spell it.”
Kathy Hartley of the Friends of Hearthside agreed. The nonprofit, which helps preserve and share the history of Great Road, has access to a great deal of historical documents; and Hartley was sure most of them spell Lime Rock with two words.
“I’ve always seen it as two words in historical records. I’m thinking that’s how they labeled the rock – it was Lime Rock, not a limerick poem,” she said.
Hartley and a librarian looked into it, pulling out materials from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation Commission, including a map from 1862 and a book by Emma C. Fales. Both spelled it “Lime Rock.”
The historical map, she said, should be the best clue to the spelling Lincoln’s founding families preferred.
The case for two words is made clear in 18th century bank notes from the Smithfield Lime Rock Bank, and a black-and-white photo of the c. 1807 Lime Rock Grange. There was also the Lime Rock Hotel on Great Road.
Still, there seems to have been a shift at some point in history where the two words were married as one. Today, the village is a mix of both spellings.
It’s the Limerock Shopping Center — but the Lime Rock Baptist Church.
The Lime Rock Fire District uses two words on its fire trucks and crest – but the fire station and the department’s website header are one word. Chief Tim Walsh said the department didn’t build their website, “... and to be honest never reviewed the one word versus two.”
“The proper is Lime Rock,” he said.
The State of Rhode Island Department of Transportation seems to disagree, using one word on certain signage.
A 2013 letter to the editor by Jim Fredrikson to The Breeze passionately states that Lime Rock is two words, and that the DOT highway sign on Route 146 southbound, just past Route 116, spells Lime Rock incorrectly as one word.
The federal government may also prefer one word, considering the “Limerock Village Historic District” was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
How do you spell it?
