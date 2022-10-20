LINCOLN — A surprisingly controversial question to ask in Lincoln is whether the village of Lime Rock is spelled with one word or two.

The preference seems to be a two-word spelling. Whether that’s correct is a seemingly impossible question to answer – but one that everyone seems to have a strong opinion on.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.