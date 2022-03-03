LINCOLN — Have you ever wondered where your tap water comes from, or whether it’s safe to drink?
The water supply in town has been managed by the Lincoln Water Commission since 1955, when it was established as a quasi-municipal agency responsible for building and operating a public water system in Lincoln.
Before the commission, Lincoln was serviced by water systems in Cumberland, Pawtucket and Woonsocket. Fire protection from those systems proved inadequate, according to a recent LWC report, and “some major industrial building fires prompted the need to evaluate a water system that would solve those problems and provide for the growth and development of the Town of Lincoln.”
The commission bought water lines from the three communities and built out its system, eventually connecting to the Providence water system in 1985 as the primary supply. At that time, Lincoln discontinued the use of its wells, which were contaminated.
The water delivered to your home comes from the Scituate Reservoir system, via the Providence Water Supply Board. When the reservoir is full, it contains more than 41 billion gallons of water and provides water to 17 Rhode Island communities.
Prior to delivery to customers, the water is treated at the P.J. Holton Water Purification Plant. Finally, the water is delivered to consumers through Lincoln’s system of five pumping stations, five storage tanks, and 133 miles of pipes.
The Lincoln Water Commission annually tests its water supply for regulated contaminants as required, while also monitoring for other unregulated contaminants “considered important by state and federal agencies.”
The LWC reported last year that its primary supplier, Providence Water, had not detected any regulated contaminants in Lincoln that exceed state or federal limits. Small amounts of the following contaminants were detected in 2020:
Chlorine (water additive used to control microbes); barium (caused by erosion of natural deposits); flouride added to promote strong teeth; lead and copper (caused by corrosion of household plumbing and erosion); naturally present coliform bacteria and organic carbon; turbidity from soil runoff; trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids (byproducts of water chlorination); and nitrate caused from fertilizer runoff, leaching from septic tanks and erosion of natural deposits.
Minute levels of certain unregulated contaminants (those that do not yet have a drinking water standard set by the EPA) were detected in Lincoln drinking water last year. Those included manganese, monobromoacetic acid, bromodichloroacetic, trichoroacetic acid, chromium, strontium and vanadium.
The Lincoln Water Commission did not receive any violation notices in 2020.
The LWC reported last summer that the quality of Lincoln’s drinking water is “excellent, and your water is safe to drink.” For more information, visit lincolnwatercommission.com.
