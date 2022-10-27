FOSTER – Students cheered and waved blue and silver pom-poms during a school-wide assembly last Friday, recognizing Captain Isaac Paine Elementary School as a Blue Ribbon School. The honor was received for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing in mathematics.

Foster Supt. Michael Barnes said the students at Isaac Paine Elementary are awesome, and he is a proud superintendent. He said teachers at Isaac Paine purposely educate the whole child to be all of their best ability. He said the Blue Ribbon Banner is a direct result of efforts of the staff and students, coupled by parents, families and elementary administration.

