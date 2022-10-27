Captain Isaac Paine Elementary school students receive a certificate from former superintendent, Deputy Commissioner of Instructional Programs for the Rhode Island Department of Education Lisa Odom-Villella, who said she is proud of the school.
Captain Isaac Paine Elementary school students receive a certificate from former superintendent, Deputy Commissioner of Instructional Programs for the Rhode Island Department of Education Lisa Odom-Villella, who said she is proud of the school.
FOSTER – Students cheered and waved blue and silver pom-poms during a school-wide assembly last Friday, recognizing Captain Isaac Paine Elementary School as a Blue Ribbon School. The honor was received for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing in mathematics.
Foster Supt. Michael Barnes said the students at Isaac Paine Elementary are awesome, and he is a proud superintendent. He said teachers at Isaac Paine purposely educate the whole child to be all of their best ability. He said the Blue Ribbon Banner is a direct result of efforts of the staff and students, coupled by parents, families and elementary administration.
“This is truly a special place,” he said.
Barnes said educators teach at a great standard and are recognized for their gains in mathematics from using new pilot math programs that the district is going to continue to lean into. He said the program would not have been successful without parents, students and the school focusing on doing better.
He thanked the students for their willingness to be better learners. He said students grew personally and socially.
“To the student body, I’m proud of your hard work and desire to learn. You’re better readers, writers, mathematicians and scientists,” he said.
Student prepared songs for the day, dancing to “Happy,” by Pharrell, and singing encouraging songs. Students in the higher grades prepared letters on why they are proud to attend Paine Elementary School. Student Odin Spledola said he loves school because of recess, and that the students are kind and caring to each other. Others reminded students that elementary school is the last school where there will be recess.
Principal Andre Audette said times have been tough through COVID, and during that difficult time, students and teachers worked hard to keep up on learning. He said Paine is a special school and thanked everyone for coming and celebrating its success.
“I’m very excited to share our school community and thank you all,” Audette said.
Former principal Marcella Clark, who submitted the application before leaving the district, gave Paine Elementary School a loud congratulations. Reading from the application, Clark said that together, Paine improved and enriched the curriculum, believed in students with amazing students and teachers.
“I will forever be proud of all we achieved as a team,” she said.
She said Paine Panthers will always roar. Saying the chant, she said, Paine panthers three times and the student body echoed, “roar, roar, roar.”
Math specialist Rebecca Payette, a math teacher at Paine Elementary for the past 25 years, said the school is like home to her. As a math teacher, she said she would describe what the Blue Ribbon means in numbers.
She said there are 130,930 K-12 schools in the United States, and of those, only 297 were named Blue Ribbon schools. Paine is one of three schools to receive a Blue Ribbon of the 212 elementary schools in Rhode Island.
“We can be very proud of this achievement and use this award to inspire us to continue,”’ she said.
Administrative Assistant Kim Soares said receiving a Blue Ribbon banner is a “truly amazing achievement” that shows the hard work of the students over the last few years.
Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized by the Department of Education for achieving superior standards for academic excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.