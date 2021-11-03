NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Mary, Mother of Mankind Church Snowflake Bazaar and 30th annual St. Anthony Church Holiday Bazaar are set to help North Providence get a jump on the holiday season, with events planned this weekend and next.
The Mary, Mother of Mankind Snowflake Bazaar will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, at the church, 25 Fourth St., also featuring the annual raffle.
Chairman Jim Grande said customers should expect the typical large selection of jewelry, the sales of which provide the main source of income for the bazaar, which is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year after raising between $17,000 and $20,000 annually.
Baskets will again be sold off by raffle to avoid attendees holding out for deep discounts and maintaining the all-important revenue that goes toward facility upgrades and programs at the church.
New this year will be the street market, which is really just another name for a flea market, with donated items “from A to Z” running the length of the church hall. This addition will replace the traditional baked goods eliminated due to COVID-19 precautions. Also not a part of this year’s event is the indoor seating where people typically congregate, keeping the flow going.
Every penny from the bazaar goes back to the church, with no outside vendors seen at holiday craft fairs, said Grande. The only thing organizers spend money on is the printing of raffle tickets, as hamburgers, hot dogs and other items are also donated, he said.
Bazaar hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers are in need of volunteers to help before and during the bazaar, as well as donated items. Contact Grande at 401-742-7197.
The St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar to benefit the church’s religious education program is planned for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
As in the past this event is a tri-parish effort between St. Anthony’s, the Church of the Presentation, and St. Edward’s Church, to bring people together, said Maryann Pallotta. Donations of hand-crafted items, gift baskets and Christmas items are needed, as are volunteers to help before and during the bazaar. Call Pallotta at 401-353-5215.
Pallotta, the religious education coordinator, said the churches and the Rev. Edward Cardente really see this as “a community builder” for all ages, including senior citizens, parents and children. A family breakfast on Nov. 14, with Santa, face-painting, games and crafts, really enforces that theme.
“It’s a fun day, and you don’t need a lot of money,” she said.
Jewelry and homemade items are always popular, she said, and the penny social and flea market of used items will also be highlights, with Christmas decorations ensuring that when Santa arrives at 9:30 a.m., “everything flows together,” said Pallotta.
The bazaar has one of the largest basket displays anywhere with probably more than 100 baskets, she said, and there will be plenty of refreshments both days, from pasta and pizza to spinach pies and eggplant, making for a “nice Italian menu.”
Everyone is welcome, Pallotta said, whether it’s to browse or just sit with a coffee. Everything will be priced reasonably, she said, and everything sold outside the flea market will be new.
Several parishioners are making crafts at home for the bazaar. Anyone with a talent who would like to donate some of their creations for the craft table should call 401-743-4195. The church can provide supplies.
Items are also being accepted for the Mrs. Claus Attic/Flea Market, including Christmas and/or holiday items, giftware, glass items, linens, table-top Christmas trees, and handbags. Organizers can’t accept clothes, shoes, appliances, televisions, computers, computer monitors, VHS tapes, printers, furniture, stuffed animals, pillows, any type of bedding, full-size Christmas trees, cribs, car seats, or baby walkers.
“We are looking primarily for holiday and Christmas items,” states an announcement. Items can be dropped off at the rear of the Saint Anthony Parish Center only. For more information, call Susan at 401-232-5713 or Maryann at 401-353-5215.
Organizers are also in need of sweet treats and baked goods for the sweet booth at the bazaar. Donations of baked goods may be brought to the bazaar on Saturday morning or Sunday morning. Anyone who would like to donate goods should call Ann Amaral at 401-263-4203.
The parish family breakfast will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 14, including eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, cereal and assorted donuts. Tickets are $5 per person, and children younger than 3 eat free. Tickets will be on sale at all Masses on Nov. 6 and 7.
For a list of local bazaars, see the Living section this week.
