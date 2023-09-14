CUMBERLAND – Contractors and school staff got in just under the wire to have Garvin Memorial Elementary School ready for opening day, and now the school community is waiting with anticipation for the opening of the school’s new wing, easily visible across the street from the town’s public safety complex and with an address of 1364 Diamond Hill Road.

Mayor Jeff Mutter kindly worked with the schools to create a double-lane access road to get dozens of cars off the side road, North Garden St., said Supt. Phil Thornton. The town is also being helpful planting dozens of trees around the property so it will have a beautiful finished look, he said, and the School Department will ensure that a neighbor’s tall white fence is complete and forming a good barrier with new arborvitae trees.

