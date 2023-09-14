CUMBERLAND – Contractors and school staff got in just under the wire to have Garvin Memorial Elementary School ready for opening day, and now the school community is waiting with anticipation for the opening of the school’s new wing, easily visible across the street from the town’s public safety complex and with an address of 1364 Diamond Hill Road.
Mayor Jeff Mutter kindly worked with the schools to create a double-lane access road to get dozens of cars off the side road, North Garden St., said Supt. Phil Thornton. The town is also being helpful planting dozens of trees around the property so it will have a beautiful finished look, he said, and the School Department will ensure that a neighbor’s tall white fence is complete and forming a good barrier with new arborvitae trees.
At Garvin, as at other schools, plaques honoring those from Cumberland’s history in education were saved and maintained, and at this school in particular, a student art project in tile was also preserved.
A new gym at this school led by Principal Michelle Carter is a highlight, with rubberized floors providing comfort of use and sound baffles installed on the walls to cut down on noise.
The new driveway seen in front of the school will be used for food deliveries and the mini buses that deliver students, while everything else will be out back.
Thornton said he’s routinely driving everyone crazy as he walks through schools finding details that need to be addressed, including painting a heater or finishing a transition space between two rooms. He said these days he’s been spending about half of his days walking through school facilities, often placing tags as he goes on the items he notices.
Phase one work at Community was a “big number” financially, said Thornton, so they needed to get creative to make the budget work.
As with other projects outside the scope of the regular work, the old basketball court here clearly needed to be redone, he added.
The windows here, as elsewhere, are meant to be statement pieces, adding character and functional safety. The old 1920 arched entrance, which had been closed off, has been brought back as a large arched front window, an appreciated perk for the person who uses that office.
The old uneven floors in the hallway were leveled out and made solid again, while a “little box of a cafeteria” that was even smaller than the one at Community School is being replaced with a large spacious one in the new wing, said Thornton, and the old cafeteria is now special education classrooms.
As with other school renovations, Garvin’s is coming with “playful new furniture,” said Thornton, including whiteboard tables allowing students to write on them as they sit. Flat-panel technology is throughout the school, as are Da Vinci room shared learning spaces.
Longtime Garvin teacher Stephanie Menard, now in her 15th year in the same classroom, said she loves the new public address system inside and outdoors and the brighter classroom space that feels bigger. She said a great group of students this year combined with new fun colors in the classroom has helped create a great environment for learning.
In addition to the PA system, another understated improvement appreciated by staff is that the school is now equipped with atomic clocks, said Thornton, meaning everyone is working with the same time.
Menard praised Thornton for getting his hands dirty to help open the school on time, saying she saw him there on Labor Day spreading mulch and sweeping and cleaning the new blacktop.
