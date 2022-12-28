North Providence High School Class of 2022 held its commencement exercises on June 9, at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence. The first speaker was Mayor Charles Lombardi, who urged the students not to forget where they came from or their families. On the side are officials from the school and School Committee.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – In 2022, North Providence school officials set their eyes on the future, and voters agreed with the vision in approving millions of dollars of investment into local schools that will modernize the remaining outdated facilities.
The year started off rough, with students and teachers returning to school after winter break in January amid a COVID-19 surge.
The biggest news of the year, of course, was the $125 million school construction bond approved by taxpayers on election day. The bond will cover the cost of three new elementary schools (Centredale, Whelan and Greystone); plus high school improvements including new athletic support facilities and a wing for the school department’s administrative offices.
The district is eligible for up to $5 million in state facility and equity funds, and school leaders are hoping to use that money to:
• Undertake a comprehensive renovation of the high school auditorium, transforming the space into a 21st-century performing arts center;
• Continue and accelerate high school media center upgrades;
• Renovate student bathrooms at NPHS;
• Replace the floors in both middle school cafeterias;
• And to add and replace bleachers in the middle school gymnasiums.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, North Providence students and staff continued to persevere this year. Perhaps the best example of their fighting spirit could be seen in the senior projects by North Providence High School students this year.
A car show organized by North Providence High School students Bryce DePalma and Julian Abed for their senior project turned out to be one of the biggest events of the year at Gov. Notte Park. Funds raised from the project went to the Sargent Rehabilitation Center in Warwick and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
It was such a success, Mayor Charles Lombardi said he wants to host a similar event every year.
In June, a massive pep rally in the high school gymnasium ended with the surprise announcement that Lisa Leaheey had been named Rhode Island’s Teacher of the Year. Leaheey, who teaches all levels of high school English, was chosen as the district Teacher of the Year in 2020 for her dedication to students and the support she offered during distance learning.
Also in June, the Class of 2022 graduated at The Vets auditorium in Providence. Commencement speeches revealed a common theme of resiliency and overcoming life’s challenges.
This year’s valedictorian, Paula Zhuang, earned a 4.339 grade point average and a perfect score on both her SAT and Next Generation Science Assessment. She is attending Harvard University.
Birchwood Middle School celebrated the opening of a new STEAM greenhouse this year, providing a new educational opportunity for students. Another new educational opportunity is the Junior ROTC program at NPHS.
