SMITHFIELD – Incumbent Rep. Bernie Hawkins, Democrat, is again facing a challenge from Brian Rea, a Republican, for House District 53, after winning by fewer than 100 votes two years ago.
Hawkins beat Republican opponent Richard Poirier in 2018, earning 53 percent of the vote after former Rep. Thomas Winfield retired after 26 years at the Statehouse.
The 2020 win marked 30 years of District 53, which represents Smithfield and parts of Glocester, being held by a Democrat, and Hawkins said he’s enjoyed all three terms, or six years, spent in the General Assembly.
“I love it, I love helping people. I like the whole experience. You never stop learning. You learn new things every day,” Hawkins said.
Smithfield resident Rea, who is a facility director for a charter school, said he’s been involved in politics for most of his adult life. He said he was disappointed by his loss in 2020, but said he feels confident this time around due to the close race.
Rea says he is focused this year on education, the economy, climate change, assisting seniors, helping businesses, addressing Medicare and making the Rhode Island government balanced.
Hawkins, who lives in Smithfield, said he is most proud of helping to eliminate the car tax, which saves people money, as well as lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and removing income tax on military pensions. He said he also helped add a one-time child tax credit and raised the disabled tax credit in the 2022 session.
“Now if they could do that for all pensions, that would be good,” he said.
Hawkins said his campaign is focused on continuing to work with seniors, combating substance abuse, assisting small businesses, and ensuring schools are safe. Rhode Island recently allotted $30 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to support community behavioral health clinics, he noted.
Many constituents have expressed concerns to Hawkins about the economy, he said, and they worry about how they are going to pay bills with the rise in prices. Hawkins, who works for the Providence Water Supply Board, said he is struggling just as much as anyone.
“There is not a quick fix. We have to ride the wave and we have to try to help people get through the weather,” he said.
Rea says he would like to see more balance in the legislature.
“We need balance and that’s what I wish for and for people to give me a chance to make that change. I’m a concerned citizen and there are things I really believe we can make a change,” he said.
He said many residents are concerned about what is being taught in schools. Many want the basic curriculum of reading, writing and arithmetic, he said, and others want to be more involved.
“The main thread is that parents feel they have not included the way they should be,” he said.
Statewide, Rea said everyone is feeling the effect of inflation, and many feel their purchase power is disappearing. He said the state budget could have helped residents, and instead is filled with overspending. He said he would not have approved of this year’s budget.
The state’s Climate Act of 2021 felt rushed, he said, adding that he feels lawmakers passed it quickly, solely to be the first in the country. He said it will have more negative effects on Rhode Islanders than positive climate effects.
Seniors are facing increasing oil heating bills, and Rea said the cost of living is so expensive that many seniors are leaving for more affordable tax states. He said people are finding it difficult to live in Rhode Island, and changes need to be made to help vulnerable residents.
Rea said truck tolls were a bad idea that came back to bite the state, and he said he did not support them to start. He said he also feels there should be stricter punishments for fentanyl distributors and dealers.
Rea said there need to be looser restrictions on businesses, and he wants to grow business to create a stronger tax base and more jobs.
“There could be a change in Rhode Island. People could be more successful,” he said.
Rea said there needs to be more balance in the Statehouse, and said the Democratic majority is demanding too much from its representatives, who work for private entities and lobbyists.
“I’m hoping people will give me a chance. I know I can make a difference and I hope that people will give us a chance to try. We have a lot of great legislative ideas,” he said.
If elected, Rea pledged to donate a third of his salary to create two $2,000 scholarships, each for a student in Smithfield and Glocester schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.