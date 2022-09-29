SMITHFIELD – Incumbent Rep. Bernie Hawkins, Democrat, is again facing a challenge from Brian Rea, a Republican, for House District 53, after winning by fewer than 100 votes two years ago.

Hawkins beat Republican opponent Richard Poirier in 2018, earning 53 percent of the vote after former Rep. Thomas Winfield retired after 26 years at the Statehouse.

